Sandwiched Between Buffalo And Rochester Is New York's Largest Wildlife Refuge With Trails And Unique Wildlife

Upstate New York is known for its pristine wilderness and outdoor adventures. Some of them, such as the Adirondacks' 'forever wild' landscapes or the Finger Lakes' gorges, are well-known. However, there's one sprawling patch of unspoiled nature that remains a blip for city-dwellers who want some space to breathe. The Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge is the Empire State's largest wildlife refuge at 10,828 acres. This lush sanctuary protects distinct ecosystems in a quiet and rural part of Western New York, as it is home to a staggering 266 bird and 42 mammal species, offering scenic trails, bird-watching, fishing, hunting, and a state-of-the-art visitor center.

The Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge's wetland habitat was created centuries ago by the recurring fluctuations of prehistoric Lake Tonawanda, which once submerged this area. These marshes and swamps were threatened when early settlers logged and drained them to repurpose them as farmland. This called for federal protection, and the land was designated as a wildlife refuge in 1958, which ensured the future protection of this vital biome. Ever since, the authorities have taken significant measures to protect and nurture the reserve's five ecological regions: emergent marshes, hardwood swamps, grasslands, shrublands, and upland forests.

This sanctuary is sandwiched between two other protected lands, the Tonawanda and Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Areas, which together form the larger "Alabama Swamps." It's also easy to reach — about 40 minutes northeast of Buffalo and 50 minutes west of Rochester. Meanwhile, Syracuse, one of the most affordable vacation cities with food and art, is two hours away from the reserve. As it's a day-use only park –- open from sunup to sundown every day — it makes for a beautiful day trip to nature from various cities.