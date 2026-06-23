A Few Hours North Of Maine's Border Is Canada's Charming Seaside Escape With Art, Local Bites, And Trails

Grand-Métis in Québec has beautiful landscapes and a laidback, peaceful vibe, making it the perfect place to slow down and relax. Take in the views from along the river and make sure to take time to explore the impressively landscaped gardens that have helped put this area on the map.

This small community of just over 200 people is on the northwestern edge of Gaspé Peninsula near where the St. Lawrence River starts to broaden into the St. Lawrence Bay. It's just about three and a half hours' drive north from Caribou, Maine, the most northeastern city in the U.S. It's also about a four-hour drive from Québec City, which is where you'll find the closest major airport.

One can't-miss destination when you're visiting Grand-Métis is the Jardins de Métis, aka the Reford Gardens. Starting in 1926, Elsie Reford transformed a 20-acre section of land into stunning gardens over 30 years. She brought in rare plants, including Himalayan blue poppies, and she created a garden unlike anything else in the area. You can walk on trails through Elsie's gardens and see living art in the form of 3,000 varieties of plants spread over 15 different gardens.