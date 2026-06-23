This East Coast City Is Canada's Unsung Island Gem With Art, Festivals, And A Vibrant Downtown

The eastern Canadian island of Newfoundland is renowned for its dramatic landscapes and vibrant coastal towns, and the Bay of Islands is a picturesque area that offers both of these in spades, without the crowds of other major Canadian tourist spots. Along the bay's shores are plenty of charming little towns that each offer their own unique ways to explore western Newfoundland. However, the largest town, Corner Brook, is the best place to begin exploring all that this stunning region has to offer. Nestled between the Humber River and the rugged Long Range Mountains, Corner Brook is a scenic city that seamlessly blends local pride with outdoor adventure.

Corner Brook has a population of about 20,000 people, making it the second largest city in Newfoundland, and although the city was officially incorporated in 1956, its history begins long before then. Originally the territory of the Mi'kmaq and Beothuk people, Corner Brook and the Bay of Islands region were first mapped by Captain James Cook in 1797. Today, the Captain James Cook Historic Site is a popular tourist attraction that offers stunning panoramic views of the city and bay. In 1894, the city became the home of the province's first industrial sawmill, but it really began to see growth in 1925 when the city developed the world's largest pulp and paper mill. From its robust art and culture scene to its fun festivals, Corner Brook is a charming, historic town that serves as the bustling center of the Bay of Islands.