This East Coast City Is Canada's Unsung Island Gem With Art, Festivals, And A Vibrant Downtown
The eastern Canadian island of Newfoundland is renowned for its dramatic landscapes and vibrant coastal towns, and the Bay of Islands is a picturesque area that offers both of these in spades, without the crowds of other major Canadian tourist spots. Along the bay's shores are plenty of charming little towns that each offer their own unique ways to explore western Newfoundland. However, the largest town, Corner Brook, is the best place to begin exploring all that this stunning region has to offer. Nestled between the Humber River and the rugged Long Range Mountains, Corner Brook is a scenic city that seamlessly blends local pride with outdoor adventure.
Corner Brook has a population of about 20,000 people, making it the second largest city in Newfoundland, and although the city was officially incorporated in 1956, its history begins long before then. Originally the territory of the Mi'kmaq and Beothuk people, Corner Brook and the Bay of Islands region were first mapped by Captain James Cook in 1797. Today, the Captain James Cook Historic Site is a popular tourist attraction that offers stunning panoramic views of the city and bay. In 1894, the city became the home of the province's first industrial sawmill, but it really began to see growth in 1925 when the city developed the world's largest pulp and paper mill. From its robust art and culture scene to its fun festivals, Corner Brook is a charming, historic town that serves as the bustling center of the Bay of Islands.
Art and festivals in downtown Corner Brook
Downtown Corner Brook may be small, but it holds plenty of character. There is something for every kind of visitor to enjoy — however, art lovers in particular are spoiled for choice when it comes to activities. At the Grenfell Art Gallery (with free admission), you'll find stunning artwork and exhibitions by regional artists, or you can simply stroll around the downtown area to spot various murals and public art on display. The Corner Brook Arts and Culture Center is a performing arts venue that highlights the city's artistic community and hosts various events throughout the year, most notably the Gros Morne Summer Music Festival. According to Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, this is "the largest offering of live theatre and music on the west coast of Newfoundland."
Like Powell River, Canada's friendly Sunshine Coast City, Corner Brook's annual calendar is filled with festivals that celebrate the genial, tight-knit community. One of the largest and longest-running events is the Corner Brook Winter Carnival, a 10-day family event in February that has run since 1972. Around late July to early August, the summer-centric Jigs & Wheels Music Festival runs for another ten days. In September, the CB Nuit Art Festival transforms the city, making Corner Brook look like a gallery come to life. At the unique festival, visitors and residents are encouraged to roam the downtown streets at night to celebrate the community and local art scene.
Outdoor recreation in and around Corner Brook
Nature lovers will appreciate all of the outdoor fun available around Corner Brook. The Corner Brook Stream Trail runs right through downtown and around the scenic Glynmill Pond, offering picturesque views to enjoy during your stroll. For more scenic routes, try the Corner Brook Gorge Trails, a bit further from downtown. This takes you to the city's stunning gorge, where you can get an elevated view of the entire area.
One of Corner Brook's best outdoor offerings is their natural cave system. These limestone caves feature sprawling caverns and passages to explore, as well as some crawling routes for the more adventurous travelers who don't mind small, dark spaces. There is even an underground waterfall, and although it's not as big as the one found on Vancouver Island's breathtaking Horne Lake Caves Park, it is a unique, must-see sight hidden within the city.
While Corner Brook has plenty to offer within the city itself, one of its biggest draws is that it places residents and visitors in proximity to some amazing outdoor recreation. Just ten minutes east of the city is the Marble Mountain Resort, where more experienced skiers frequent in the winter for its 1,700-foot vertical drop, the highest in the Atlantic Canada region. For a chance to explore a vast national park with endless outdoor activities, head about an hour north to Gros Morne National Park, an underrated outdoor paradise that spans an incredible 446,000 acres.