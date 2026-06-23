Between Fort Myers And Everglades National Park Is Florida's Fishing Village With A Vibrant Culture And Seafood

Lying off the southern shores of Florida's Gulf Coast lies Marco Island, the largest island in the Ten Thousand Islands archipelago. While Marco Island's 6-mile beach is dotted with big hotels and high-rise condominiums, there's a little corner of the island where the "Old Florida" spirit still lives on. Goodland is a petite waterfront community that measures less than 0.2 square miles and is home to just 48 people. First settled as a sleepy fishing village in the late 19th century, Goodland is now a fun spot lined with a handful of bustling seafood eateries serving ultra-fresh catches and tropical drinks. Despite its small size, there's also a vibrant cultural scene in Goodland. Musicians perform frequently at the convivial restaurants, and a small art gallery reflects Goodland's island-inspired artistry.

Goodland is the gateway to the Ten Thousand Islands, a watery wonderland of mangrove-covered islands that brim with freshwater and saltwater species. From Goodland's marinas, you can head out directly on fishing adventures both in the Ten Thousand Islands and in the Gulf, as well as sunset cruises, shelling tours, and nature and wildlife excursions. Goodland is also just a 35-minute drive north of the Everglades City entrance to Everglades National Park, an unspoiled 1.5-million acre national park spanning the southern tip of Florida's peninsula.

While Goodland is an under-the-radar treasure, it's easy to access. It's just over 60 miles south of Fort Myers, which is home to the nearest major airport, Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). The best time to visit Goodland is between October and May as the summer months can be very hot with a high chance of rain, and many of Goodland's restaurants close for the season.