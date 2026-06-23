Between Fort Myers And Everglades National Park Is Florida's Fishing Village With A Vibrant Culture And Seafood
Lying off the southern shores of Florida's Gulf Coast lies Marco Island, the largest island in the Ten Thousand Islands archipelago. While Marco Island's 6-mile beach is dotted with big hotels and high-rise condominiums, there's a little corner of the island where the "Old Florida" spirit still lives on. Goodland is a petite waterfront community that measures less than 0.2 square miles and is home to just 48 people. First settled as a sleepy fishing village in the late 19th century, Goodland is now a fun spot lined with a handful of bustling seafood eateries serving ultra-fresh catches and tropical drinks. Despite its small size, there's also a vibrant cultural scene in Goodland. Musicians perform frequently at the convivial restaurants, and a small art gallery reflects Goodland's island-inspired artistry.
Goodland is the gateway to the Ten Thousand Islands, a watery wonderland of mangrove-covered islands that brim with freshwater and saltwater species. From Goodland's marinas, you can head out directly on fishing adventures both in the Ten Thousand Islands and in the Gulf, as well as sunset cruises, shelling tours, and nature and wildlife excursions. Goodland is also just a 35-minute drive north of the Everglades City entrance to Everglades National Park, an unspoiled 1.5-million acre national park spanning the southern tip of Florida's peninsula.
While Goodland is an under-the-radar treasure, it's easy to access. It's just over 60 miles south of Fort Myers, which is home to the nearest major airport, Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). The best time to visit Goodland is between October and May as the summer months can be very hot with a high chance of rain, and many of Goodland's restaurants close for the season.
Enjoying Goodland's seafood and vibrant culture
Goodland's waterfront seafood restaurants and live music capture the vibrant culture of this community. A Goodland institution is Little Bar, which has been welcoming guests for nearly 50 years and was a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice pick for 2025. This buzzy waterfront spot offers live music and seafood favorites like conch chowder, Florida lobster tails, seasonal stone crabs, and fresh catches of tuna, swordfish, and mahi-mahi. Another longtime Goodland landmark is Paradise Found Restaurant & Grill, which is housed inside one of the oldest homes on Marco Island that was built in 1888 and moved to Goodland in 1965. Here, you can begin with the grouper nuggets or homemade shrimp and chicken gumbo before diving into hearty fish sandwiches and jumbo scallops. Save room for the Key West Style Key Lime Pie!
One of Goodland's fun weekly parties that illustrates its convivial culture is Sunday Funday at Stan's Idle Hour. Locals and visitors alike park themselves at the expanse of outdoor picnic tables to feast on Florida favorites like gator bites and peel-and-eat shrimp, all washed down by the signature Buzzard Rum Punch, as musicians play from the central grandstand. If you're on the go, stop nearby at the Kirk Fish Company, a 5th generation family-owned fish market with fresh seafood all caught by local fisherman.
To see some of Goodland's artistic side, stroll just a few blocks away to Tara O'Neill Gallery, where colorful paintings and prints by this local artist showcase the natural beauty of Goodland and surrounding Marco Island. While there are no hotels in Goodland proper, the rest of Marco Island is the best resort hub for a luxurious beach getaway.
Fishing and outdoor adventures in and around Goodland
As a true fishing village, Goodland is the ideal base for setting out on fishing trips and charters in the Ten Thousand Islands. Goodland directly borders the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge, which offers spectacular gulf beaches, fishing, and backcountry kayaking. From Goodland, Native Guided Fishing, which is top rated on Tripadvisor, offers a wide range of fishing charters. Beginner anglers and families should start their fishing journey by exploring the Ten Thousand Islands archipelago, which shelters healthy populations of fish, such as tarpon, pompano, and redfish. More experienced anglers can opt to head into the Gulf for a deep-sea excursion to catch grouper and snapper.
Even if you're not a fishing enthusiast, there are still plenty of fun boating adventures to embark on from Goodland. The top-rated outdoor activity in Goodland on Tripadvisor is the Treasure Seekers Shell Tours. On these shelling boat tours, you'll head into the Ten Thousand Islands with a naturalist to find unspoiled sandy shores and sandbars to search for the unique treasures of the sea, such as conch shells and sand dollars, as well as the ultra-rare Junonia shell. Nature lovers can opt for the eco/shelling/sunset cruise to spot the unique wildlife found in the archipelago, such as manatees, dolphins, pelicans, sea turtles, and alligators, and admire the Gulf's famous sunsets. After exploring Goodland, pair your trip with a visit to Everglades National Park, which is home to many endangered species, trails, and unique experiences.