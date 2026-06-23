Georgia's Coastal State Park Offers A Historic Fort, Shaded Campsites, And Marsh Views
Beyond the beaches, millions visit Georgia's coast to experience its historic charm. Located on the Ogeechee River in Georgia's coastal region, Fort McAllister State Park is centered on a historic fort that was used to defend the coastal approaches to Savannah during the Civil War. More than just a place to tour and see reenactments, the park offers an immersive experience for its guests. Boasting scenic water views, wooded campsites, hiking trails, boat ramps, a fishing dock, and a playground, it's loved by families for its educational and outdoor activities.
Fort McAllister State Park is located in Richmond Hill, a historic coastal city about 20 miles southwest of Savannah. Unlike nearby Fort Pulaski National Monument, this fort is not your typical brick structure; instead, it's a group of earthworks with preserved underground living quarters. Built by the Confederate army using packed dirt and mud, the earthen fort proved capable of withstanding Union naval bombardment. In fact, it survived seven battles before it was captured in 1864. Today, visitors can tour the fort and learn about how battles were fought while walking through what is considered the "best-preserved earthwork fortification of the Confederacy," according to Georgia State Parks.
The park is a popular spot for campers, offering a budget-friendly destination near Savannah and easy access to local attractions for road trippers. While the closest airport is Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport is also around a two-hour drive up I-95. The park makes a convenient detour when exploring Georgia's Golden Isles and nearby barrier islands.
Wake up to wildlife and moss-covered oaks at Fort McCallister
Fort McAllister State Park stretches across 1,700 acres, with marsh views framed by draped oaks and palmettos. While many visitors come for the history, the park has become a favorite for snowbirds, road trippers, and families with young kids. And anyone who enjoys waking up in a quiet wooded escape teeming with wildlife will find that at this secluded campground. As one Google review put it, "The campground is set a ways back from the fort, and it is peaceful and quiet. Three deer met us at our site [...] The birds and deer are everywhere."
The main camping area is located on Savage Island, about a mile from the entrance, so you'll be well away from distractions, aside from the occasional visiting wildlife. Guests can choose from 67 spots for RVs, trailers, and tents, all with electric and water hookups. You'll be camping under towering oak trees draped with Spanish moss, with some spots having views of the salt marsh. Campers particularly like the site's spaciousness, making it easy to drive large RVs and giving them plenty of room for privacy.
Yet, it's the extra perks that guests remember, including dog owners who rave about how welcoming the campground is. A visitor wrote on BringFido, "I loved how dog friendly this place was [...] I was so happy I could bring my boy in with me." Other campers also praise the hosts, boat dock, hiking trails, the birdwatching area, and the sunset views over the river. Families or glampers seeking a more comfortable experience can stay in one of the lovely furnished cottages, and all you need to bring is your bags. Spend the night, and then see how Fort McAllister compares with some of the best camping spots in Georgia's state parks.
Things to do at Fort McAllister State Park
Aside from camping, one of the main reasons to visit Fort McAllister is to tour the historic fort. After falling into disuse following the Civil War, the fort was restored for public use and educational purposes. Visitors say that they gain a lot from the experience, with one Google reviewer saying, "The history was awe inspiring! I loved every minute of the self guided tour!" It's also a way to teach the little ones about the history of the area while walking along the same paths used by Union and Confederate soldiers. Keep in mind, there is a small fee to tour the fort, which includes bunkers, cannons, a furnace, museum exhibits, and a short film.
To see more of the park, grab your shoes for a hike along the trails. Bring your dog (on a leash), and the kids can join too. The trails are short but scenic, winding through wetlands, across bridges, and through forests. If you have a boat, kayak, or fishing rod, you can spend more time taking in Georgia's coastal views. If not, pack a snack and have a picnic near the edge of the river. And if you want to burn extra calories, rent a bike at the park for a half- or full-day. Nearby Savannah — a walkable gem and Georgia's oldest city — makes for an easy side trip, as do the historical sites and art galleries in the quaint city of Richmond Hill.