Georgia's Coastal State Park Offers A Historic Fort, Shaded Campsites, And Marsh Views

Beyond the beaches, millions visit Georgia's coast to experience its historic charm. Located on the Ogeechee River in Georgia's coastal region, Fort McAllister State Park is centered on a historic fort that was used to defend the coastal approaches to Savannah during the Civil War. More than just a place to tour and see reenactments, the park offers an immersive experience for its guests. Boasting scenic water views, wooded campsites, hiking trails, boat ramps, a fishing dock, and a playground, it's loved by families for its educational and outdoor activities.

Fort McAllister State Park is located in Richmond Hill, a historic coastal city about 20 miles southwest of Savannah. Unlike nearby Fort Pulaski National Monument, this fort is not your typical brick structure; instead, it's a group of earthworks with preserved underground living quarters. Built by the Confederate army using packed dirt and mud, the earthen fort proved capable of withstanding Union naval bombardment. In fact, it survived seven battles before it was captured in 1864. Today, visitors can tour the fort and learn about how battles were fought while walking through what is considered the "best-preserved earthwork fortification of the Confederacy," according to Georgia State Parks.

The park is a popular spot for campers, offering a budget-friendly destination near Savannah and easy access to local attractions for road trippers. While the closest airport is Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport is also around a two-hour drive up I-95. The park makes a convenient detour when exploring Georgia's Golden Isles and nearby barrier islands.