Canada's Most Darling East Coast Getaways With Inviting European Vibes

A millennium ago, Vikings voyaged across the Atlantic into the Labrador Sea, where they discovered terra firma later known as Newfoundland. Relics remain of their landing at L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site today. Looking at a map, it's easy to see how sailing west from France or England would lead to the lands that would one day be Canada.

Fast forward 500 years to a swath of land south of the Norse settlement frequented by European fishing vessels beginning in the early 1500s. St. John's in Newfoundland and Labrador was claimed by England in 1583, and is among the first European Settlements on the continent.

European colonies proliferated across the eastern portion of Canada, making their way west over the preceding centuries. Many of these settlements have become cities that still possess the charm brought by their original European inhabitants and are ripe for exploration today. Here are five longstanding locales on Canada's east coast that make visitors question which continent they're actually on.