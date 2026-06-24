Sandwiched Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Illinois' Scenic Village With Serene Parks And Its Own Lake
If you've never explored the western shoreline of Lake Michigan, you're in for a treat. This stretch of the famous lake is home to dozens of great cities, both along the lake and farther inland. While spots like Chicago and Milwaukee draw most of the attention, the smaller nearby towns can also be hidden gems, full of charming surprises and less crowded streets. For example, located between the two major metropolises is Grayslake, Illinois. As you might imagine, the village sits around a body of water called Grays Lake, and that's just one reason to add it to your itinerary.
Beyond its lake, Grayslake also features several parks and green spaces that offer a convenient escape to nature without having to drive far. The village has plenty of delicious restaurants to fill you up during your visit, no matter how long you choose to stay. So, if you're in the mood to explore a lesser-known suburb of Chicago, here's what makes Grayslake worth a stop.
Getting to know the green spaces of Grayslake, Illinois
Despite Grayslake's relatively small size of around 21,000 residents, the city has a remarkable number of parks. According to the Grayslake Community Park District, there are 31 unique parks and green spaces within its borders. So, if you're looking for a challenge, you can try to visit them all during your trip. However, let's break down the highlights so you know where to start.
First, you may want to begin at Grayslake's own Central Park. While this place isn't nearly as impressive as the one in New York that was named the top tourist attraction in America for 2025, it's still a great local option. It's even considered the "crown jewel" of Grayslake's parks department, thanks to its abundance of amenities and activities. There are multiple playgrounds, an aquatic center, sports fields and courts, and even a small fishing pond. Plus, since it's in the heart of the city, you can walk to the downtown area to grab a bite to eat (more on that later) or visit attractions like the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum or the Millennium Court.
When you're ready to experience Grays Lake, you'll want to head to Jones Island Park on the northern edge of the water. Here, you can engage in various water activities, such as swimming at the sandy beach, taking a non-motorized boat (canoe, kayak, or rowboat) out on the lake, or fishing from the shore. If you happen to visit during the winter and the lake is frozen over, you can even skate on the ice.
Adding Grayslake to your next Illinois vacation
Since Grayslake is relatively close to Chicago, you can fly into O'Hare International, considered by some to be America's "most connected" airport, and drive about 40 minutes north (depending on traffic). Oddly enough, although Grayslake is packed with parks, it has only one hotel within its borders: the Comfort Suites Grayslake by Libertyville North. Other nearby cities, like Gurnee to the east, aka Illinois' ultimate family getaway, have more options. Alternatively, you can book a vacation rental, as there are a few of those in town.
Dining in Grayslake is a treat, with many unique restaurant options. First, if you're in the downtown area, there are a few places to wet your whistle and enjoy hearty pub food. For example, Black Lung Brewing makes its own beers and offers smash burgers and apps, while Emil's Tavern on Center has 18 beers on tap and serves tasty pizzas and sandwiches. If you want a bit more of a retro experience, you can head over to Grayslake Dogs and Suds, a drive-in restaurant slinging old-school burgers and hot dogs. For something a bit more exotic, try Texas Bebe's Quesobirria for Tex-Mex or Umai Sushi and Hibachi, which also has a lunch buffet.
Finally, when planning your Grayslake vacation, make sure to pay attention to the calendar of events. One of the biggest annual festivals is the Taste of Grayslake at the end of June, which includes fireworks, live music, and tons of local vendors. Similarly, there is the Cardboard Boat Regatta in July, where you can build a human-powered cardboard boat and see how well it floats compared to others in a fun and friendly competition.