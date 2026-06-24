Sandwiched Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Illinois' Scenic Village With Serene Parks And Its Own Lake

Despite Grayslake's relatively small size of around 21,000 residents, the city has a remarkable number of parks. According to the Grayslake Community Park District, there are 31 unique parks and green spaces within its borders. So, if you're looking for a challenge, you can try to visit them all during your trip. However, let's break down the highlights so you know where to start.

First, you may want to begin at Grayslake's own Central Park. While this place isn't nearly as impressive as the one in New York that was named the top tourist attraction in America for 2025, it's still a great local option. It's even considered the "crown jewel" of Grayslake's parks department, thanks to its abundance of amenities and activities. There are multiple playgrounds, an aquatic center, sports fields and courts, and even a small fishing pond. Plus, since it's in the heart of the city, you can walk to the downtown area to grab a bite to eat (more on that later) or visit attractions like the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum or the Millennium Court.

When you're ready to experience Grays Lake, you'll want to head to Jones Island Park on the northern edge of the water. Here, you can engage in various water activities, such as swimming at the sandy beach, taking a non-motorized boat (canoe, kayak, or rowboat) out on the lake, or fishing from the shore. If you happen to visit during the winter and the lake is frozen over, you can even skate on the ice.