Illinois' Ultimate Family Getaway Is A Suburban Escape With Theme Parks, Shopping, And Non-Stop Thrills

First, let's start with the thrills. Six Flags Great America is one of the better theme parks around, complete with 18 thrilling roller coasters and dozens of other exciting attractions for people of all ages and adrenaline thresholds. For those who love intense rides, the Wrath of Rakshasa is the steepest and most inverted roller coaster in the world. It's also the park's most recent world-class roller coaster addition, ready to send shivers down the spines of even the most seasoned Six Flags veterans.

Hurricane Harbor is right next door, so you get the best of both worlds with a single visit. While Hurricane Harbor is a great all-around water park, it's not the only option for getting wet in Gurnee. Great Wolf Lodge is another incredible family-friendly option, and it's indoors, which means it stays open year-round — good news for those who want to escape the chilly weather and discover the best water parks across America. In addition to the water park, the lodge hosts games, live music, dance parties, and various activities for guests of all ages.

If theme parks aren't appealing, another fantastic option for fun and entertainment is Gurnee Mills. This expansive shopping mall has a diverse selection of stores, restaurants, and activities. Round 1 offers bowling and arcade games, Sixty to Escape is a thrilling escape room experience, and there's a fabulous theater where you can catch the latest releases. Gurnee Mills is also home to a Rainforest Cafe, which offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience that kids (and jungle-loving adults) won't soon forget.