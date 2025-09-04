Illinois' Ultimate Family Getaway Is A Suburban Escape With Theme Parks, Shopping, And Non-Stop Thrills
For most travelers, the best place to visit in Illinois is Chicago. As one of the largest cities in the country, Chicago has everything you could want in a vacation. However, being such a massive metro area means higher prices and larger crowds, making the Windy City less family-friendly than other alternatives. Fortunately, if you head just a little north, you'll run into Gurnee, which is perfect for non-stop thrills for all ages.
When looking at the map, Gurnee can kind of blend in with the expanded suburban landscape. It's due west of Waukegan, the artsy city on Lake Michigan's shores with waterfront charm and top-rated golf, and it's just north of the walkable village with lake access and vintage charm that is Libertyville. While Gurnee may not stand out on the surface, it's hiding some big entertainment, namely, Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor. Additionally, there are family fun centers, a Great Wolf Lodge Water Park, and numerous shopping and dining options. So if you want a Chicago-style vacation but without the overwhelming crowds of the big city, Gurnee should be at the top of your travel list.
Why Gurnee, Illinois, is the ultimate Midwest family getaway destination
First, let's start with the thrills. Six Flags Great America is one of the better theme parks around, complete with 18 thrilling roller coasters and dozens of other exciting attractions for people of all ages and adrenaline thresholds. For those who love intense rides, the Wrath of Rakshasa is the steepest and most inverted roller coaster in the world. It's also the park's most recent world-class roller coaster addition, ready to send shivers down the spines of even the most seasoned Six Flags veterans.
Hurricane Harbor is right next door, so you get the best of both worlds with a single visit. While Hurricane Harbor is a great all-around water park, it's not the only option for getting wet in Gurnee. Great Wolf Lodge is another incredible family-friendly option, and it's indoors, which means it stays open year-round — good news for those who want to escape the chilly weather and discover the best water parks across America. In addition to the water park, the lodge hosts games, live music, dance parties, and various activities for guests of all ages.
If theme parks aren't appealing, another fantastic option for fun and entertainment is Gurnee Mills. This expansive shopping mall has a diverse selection of stores, restaurants, and activities. Round 1 offers bowling and arcade games, Sixty to Escape is a thrilling escape room experience, and there's a fabulous theater where you can catch the latest releases. Gurnee Mills is also home to a Rainforest Cafe, which offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience that kids (and jungle-loving adults) won't soon forget.
Planning a thrilling vacation to Gurnee
Since Gurnee is technically a Chicago suburb, it's only about a 30-minute drive from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Thanks to the theme parks and shopping centers, Gurnee is also a tourist hotspot, so there are plenty of hotel and resort options available all around. If you want the ultimate family-friendly experience, staying at Great Wolf Lodge gives you free access to the water park and many of the on-site activities. Otherwise, there are many chain hotels in town that can fit any budget.
For food, the theme parks and shopping centers have restaurants and cafes to keep everyone full and happy. But Gurnee is also home to many other family-friendly establishments that appeal to a wide range of palates and budgets. For steaks and meats, there's the Backyard Steak Pit. For Italian favorites, check out Primo Ristorante. If the kids want pizza and burgers, Mama K's is a fantastic choice with a diverse selection of toppings. Finally, for a meal with a view, try the Riverside Cafe, which overlooks the Des Plaines River that cuts through town.