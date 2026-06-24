Between Cedar Rapids And Des Moines Is Iowa's Nostalgic City With A Historic Downtown On The Old Lincoln Highway

The historic downtown shouldn't be missed on a visit to Belle Plaine. The Belle Plaine Main Street Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013. During a major project in the 2010s, 26 out of 50 storefronts were enhanced, which aimed to preserve the heritage of the structures. Many of the charming brick buildings have murals or plaques detailing historic events in the city, such as the Jumbo Well — a well that overflowed for 14 months — and the railroad.

When exploring the area, stop to catch a movie at King Theater, a historic movie theater that was founded in 1930. Then, grab a bite to eat at Lincoln Cafe, which dates back to 1928 and serves hearty comfort food, before visiting Belle Plaine Area Museum to learn more about the city's local history.

Part of that history involves the city's location on the old Lincoln Highway, a route that is largely still drivable today. Iowa's Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway now spans 460 miles, aiming to preserve the history and communities of the route. When the Lincoln Highway passed through Belle Plaine, it brought an increase in traffic, which boosted local businesses. One of the best places to see this legacy is at Preston's Station, which used to be a gas station on the highway. While it's currently under renovation, there's now a new mural on the garage next door to the station, bringing fresh life to the spot as restoration plans continue. Be sure to see the Lincoln Highway mural, too, which is on a building on the corner of 12th Street and 9th Avenue.