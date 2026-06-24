Between Cedar Rapids And Des Moines Is Iowa's Nostalgic City With A Historic Downtown On The Old Lincoln Highway
The Lincoln Highway was the first transcontinental highway in the U.S., initially covering 3,389 miles from Times Square in New York City to San Francisco. The route passed through 14 states, including Iowa — which retains this legacy in the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, with numerous landmarks to visit along the way. One city to explore on the route is Belle Plaine, which was founded in 1862 and today has a population of about 2,300. Situated between Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, there's plenty of nostalgia here, from the historic downtown to the sights of the old Lincoln Highway, as well as several parks to explore.
Belle Plaine calls itself "a slice of Americana alive and well in the heartland." One fun event where you can experience this nostalgia is the annual July 3rd Car Show, which has a raffle and food trucks alongside the retro automobile show. There's also the Old Fashioned Fourth of July here, which has a parade and fireworks along with fun features like a petting zoo and bingo. This is a "community that celebrates its historic downtown while focusing on a vibrant and sustainable future," according to Belle Plaine Community Development Corporation, balancing the heritage of the past with modern events.
Discover local history in Belle Plaine
The historic downtown shouldn't be missed on a visit to Belle Plaine. The Belle Plaine Main Street Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013. During a major project in the 2010s, 26 out of 50 storefronts were enhanced, which aimed to preserve the heritage of the structures. Many of the charming brick buildings have murals or plaques detailing historic events in the city, such as the Jumbo Well — a well that overflowed for 14 months — and the railroad.
When exploring the area, stop to catch a movie at King Theater, a historic movie theater that was founded in 1930. Then, grab a bite to eat at Lincoln Cafe, which dates back to 1928 and serves hearty comfort food, before visiting Belle Plaine Area Museum to learn more about the city's local history.
Part of that history involves the city's location on the old Lincoln Highway, a route that is largely still drivable today. Iowa's Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway now spans 460 miles, aiming to preserve the history and communities of the route. When the Lincoln Highway passed through Belle Plaine, it brought an increase in traffic, which boosted local businesses. One of the best places to see this legacy is at Preston's Station, which used to be a gas station on the highway. While it's currently under renovation, there's now a new mural on the garage next door to the station, bringing fresh life to the spot as restoration plans continue. Be sure to see the Lincoln Highway mural, too, which is on a building on the corner of 12th Street and 9th Avenue.
Enjoy peaceful parks in Belle Plaine
There are eight public parks in the city of Belle Plaine for visitors to enjoy the great outdoors. Franklin Park is the largest in the city, covering 28 acres — it's also the home of the Fourth of July celebrations. Beautiful Plaines Prairie Park, which has native grasses and walking trails, is just south of downtown. Meanwhile, Larry Schlue Memorial Sound Park is in the heart of the city and offers an interactive sensory experience, complete with outdoor instruments. Explore more of the great outdoors in Iowa with a visit to Rock Creek State Park for lakefront camping.
Belle Plaine is about a 45-minute drive to Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, or just over a 1.5-hour drive from Des Moines International Airport. This is a rural area, so it's best to have your own vehicle to get around. Continue your adventure in Iowa with a visit to the artsy college city of Grinnell or Brooklyn, the charming "community of flags."