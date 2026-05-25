Tucked Between Des Moines And Cedar Rapids Is Iowa's Charming 'Community Of Flags'

"Oh, say can you see" — or rather, cannot miss — a massive 20-by-38-foot American flag rising 80 feet high, surrounded by 11 rows of five 25-foot flagpoles featuring U.S. state, military, and other designated flags. This patriotic landmark sits just under 3 miles off Interstate 80 on Historic Route 6in Brooklyn, Iowa, a charming city of about 1,500 residents with an intense flair for the stars and stripes. Named in 1854 for two brooks — Big Bear Creek and Little Bear Creek — that bracket the town, Brooklyn proudly puts community (and flag) pride center stage. Beyond the American displays, more than 35 international flags also line Brooklyn's Jackson Street.

Much like its famous New York namesake, which celebrates diverse cultures and global communities, this small Midwestern town uses its avenue of flags to honor connection. The tradition started in 1991 when residents lined the streets with banners to welcome riders of RAGBRAI (the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa). Local businessman Alexander Wehrle decided that the welcoming gesture deserved to stay, so he donated the main flagpole and spearheaded fundraising for the massive hillside display. And thus, Brooklyn has proudly held its "Community of Flags" designation ever since.

Today, the volunteer-run Community of Flags Store handles the flag upkeep. The shop, located less than a mile away from the main flag display, offers everything from flags and memorabilia to antiques and vintage toys. As one Google reviewer noted, "inventory is always changing, so there is always a treasure to find," with all proceeds keeping the flag displays flying high. This passion for flags culminates every year on the second Saturday of June, when the Brooklyn Flag Festival rolls out the red, white, and blue carpet for Flag Day, with not only flags, but also a parade, children's activities, and sports tournaments.