Tucked Between Des Moines And Cedar Rapids Is Iowa's Charming 'Community Of Flags'
"Oh, say can you see" — or rather, cannot miss — a massive 20-by-38-foot American flag rising 80 feet high, surrounded by 11 rows of five 25-foot flagpoles featuring U.S. state, military, and other designated flags. This patriotic landmark sits just under 3 miles off Interstate 80 on Historic Route 6in Brooklyn, Iowa, a charming city of about 1,500 residents with an intense flair for the stars and stripes. Named in 1854 for two brooks — Big Bear Creek and Little Bear Creek — that bracket the town, Brooklyn proudly puts community (and flag) pride center stage. Beyond the American displays, more than 35 international flags also line Brooklyn's Jackson Street.
Much like its famous New York namesake, which celebrates diverse cultures and global communities, this small Midwestern town uses its avenue of flags to honor connection. The tradition started in 1991 when residents lined the streets with banners to welcome riders of RAGBRAI (the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa). Local businessman Alexander Wehrle decided that the welcoming gesture deserved to stay, so he donated the main flagpole and spearheaded fundraising for the massive hillside display. And thus, Brooklyn has proudly held its "Community of Flags" designation ever since.
Today, the volunteer-run Community of Flags Store handles the flag upkeep. The shop, located less than a mile away from the main flag display, offers everything from flags and memorabilia to antiques and vintage toys. As one Google reviewer noted, "inventory is always changing, so there is always a treasure to find," with all proceeds keeping the flag displays flying high. This passion for flags culminates every year on the second Saturday of June, when the Brooklyn Flag Festival rolls out the red, white, and blue carpet for Flag Day, with not only flags, but also a parade, children's activities, and sports tournaments.
What to do in Brooklyn, Iowa (besides look at flags)
Those who want a reprieve from star-spangled banners can find plenty of other worthy sights around town. Brooklyn's other massive claim to fame is its ties to John Wayne."The Duke" — who was born in nearby Winterset, where a museum honors his legacy – lived in Brooklyn on and off between 1909 and 1914. His childhood address on Jackson Street features a historical marker, a massive boulder etched with the iconic catchphrase "Howdy, Pilgrim," a silhouette statue, and yes, yet another American flag (this one holds bragging rights for having once flown over the U.S. Capitol).
Meanwhile, the 1910s-era Brooklyn Opera House, which reopened in 2020 after a massive renovation, hosts performances and films. Visitors can even fill up their tanks at the Brooklyn Service Center, which operates out of a vintage 1930s-era Standard Oil Station that still features its original Art Deco lettering. For those who may want to glimpse the flags from 10,000 feet, Skydive Iowa sits on U.S. Highway 6 at the edge of town and offers programs for first-time and experienced jumpers.
For food, dessert, and drinks, locals highly recommend The Classic Deli and Ice Cream Shoppe, with one Google reviewer raving that the brisket sandwich and peanut butter cream pie were "both to die for." Front Street Tap serves as Brooklyn's local watering hole, described by one Tripadvisor reviewer as filled with "several regulars, but... far from regular." Since the bar famously does not have stools, travelers should expect to stand unless snagging a table.
How to plan a visit to Brooklyn, Iowa
Brooklyn sits just under 3 miles north of Interstate 80 in Poweshiek County, roughly 68 miles east of Des Moines, Iowa's bustling capital city, and 57 miles south of Cedar Rapids. Iowa City, about 50 miles east on I-80 and known as the one and only "UNESCO-designated City of Literature" in the United States serves as another nearby base. The town is also located just 15 miles east of Grinnell, Iowa, an artsy college city nicknamed the "Jewel of the Prairie" with a historic downtown, and 23 miles away from Rock Creek State Park, an Iowa state park known for lakefront camping, fishing, and hiking trails.
While Brooklyn has no traditional hotel accommodations within the town limits, the surrounding area offers some incredibly unique overnight experiences. Just 10 minutes away in Malcom, Iowa, Sunset Hills Bison Ranch and Lodging allows guests to glamp in a covered wagon on a working Iowa bison ranch and order a fresh bison burger right on-site. Alternatively, English Valley B&B and Quail Pointe Camping, situated about 15 minutes away, provides cozy bed-and-breakfast rooms and scenic campsites, with one Google reviewer raving that travelers would be "hard stretched to find a more representative 'on the farm in Iowa' experience."