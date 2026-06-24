North America's 'Largest Indoor Swamp' Is A Nebraska Gem With A Boardwalk And Stunning Animals To See

Seeing alligators while you're trying to enjoy the beach in Florida? Not the most welcome sight. Seeing them behind protective netting in Nebraska? Perhaps unexpected, but much less anxiety-inducing. Alligators are just one of the many wetland dwellers living in the indoor swamp exhibit of Nebraska's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. The nature haven in Omaha was crowned the best zoo in the U.S. in 2026, and it has the record-topping exhibits to prove why. The indoor swamp is one of its most unique, as visitors can stroll through a steamy wetland environment complete with cypress trees, turtles, fish, and other wildlife more commonly associated with the Deep South than the Great Plains.

It doesn't hurt that Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo's swamp boasts the title of "largest indoor swamp" in the country (and one of the largest in the world), as recognized across numerous sites such as The Zoo Review and the Center for Interactive Learning & Collaboration. The exhibit, a quarter-acre in total, features a replicated wooden shack that you enter through, in which you start by seeing smaller swamp animals displayed behind windows. You then cross into a spacious room via a boardwalk, where the ground surrounding the platform is filled with water, cypress trees, hanging moss, and lurking creatures.

The indoor swamp is part of the zoo's underground Kingdoms of the Night section, which also happens to hold the Guinness World Record for the largest nocturnal zoo exhibit. As such, all of the animals residing here are night dwellers, and the habitat is designed with reversed day and night cycles, so visitors during the daytime can see the wildlife in their active nocturnal state.