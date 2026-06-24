North America's 'Largest Indoor Swamp' Is A Nebraska Gem With A Boardwalk And Stunning Animals To See
Seeing alligators while you're trying to enjoy the beach in Florida? Not the most welcome sight. Seeing them behind protective netting in Nebraska? Perhaps unexpected, but much less anxiety-inducing. Alligators are just one of the many wetland dwellers living in the indoor swamp exhibit of Nebraska's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. The nature haven in Omaha was crowned the best zoo in the U.S. in 2026, and it has the record-topping exhibits to prove why. The indoor swamp is one of its most unique, as visitors can stroll through a steamy wetland environment complete with cypress trees, turtles, fish, and other wildlife more commonly associated with the Deep South than the Great Plains.
It doesn't hurt that Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo's swamp boasts the title of "largest indoor swamp" in the country (and one of the largest in the world), as recognized across numerous sites such as The Zoo Review and the Center for Interactive Learning & Collaboration. The exhibit, a quarter-acre in total, features a replicated wooden shack that you enter through, in which you start by seeing smaller swamp animals displayed behind windows. You then cross into a spacious room via a boardwalk, where the ground surrounding the platform is filled with water, cypress trees, hanging moss, and lurking creatures.
The indoor swamp is part of the zoo's underground Kingdoms of the Night section, which also happens to hold the Guinness World Record for the largest nocturnal zoo exhibit. As such, all of the animals residing here are night dwellers, and the habitat is designed with reversed day and night cycles, so visitors during the daytime can see the wildlife in their active nocturnal state.
Get up close to swamp animals in Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo exhibit
When you enter the indoor swamp habitat of the Henry Doorly Zoo, you start inside a wooden shack. The animals here, behind glass, include salamanders and a snake. Then, you enter the boardwalk area. The elevated boardwalk here zigzags across a recreated swamp. Instead of the boardwalk being surrounded by glass enclosures on all sides, it's barrier-free except for a net that partly stretches between humans and animals. Some of the animals you can see wading among the waters are alligators, snapping turtles, and beavers. The exhibit is also home to a leucistic American alligator named Thibodaux — leucistic alligators have a condition that makes them entirely white, and they're a rare sight, according to Audubon Zoo.
As the Kingdoms of the Night section is an underground exhibit, it can be easy to miss. It's located beneath the zoo's Desert Dome, which you'll see shortly after passing through the zoo entrance. The zoo is about 20 minutes from Downtown Omaha by transit, along the Route 13 bus line. It's open daily, year-round, except on select holidays. As Omaha is Nebraska's largest city with indie eats and quirky art, you could stick around and make the zoo part of a multi-day trip to the city. Or, if you're looking for more wildlife spots, drive 30 minutes beyond the city to the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge that straddles the state border in Iowa.