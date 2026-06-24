An Hour From Chicago Is Indiana's Scenic Botanical Garden With Pet-Friendly Trails And Unique Wildlife

Chicago, Illinois, is home to an incredible array of green spaces, from Lincoln Park's free zoo to the native plants at Millennium Park's Lurie Garden. However, only an hour from the so-called City in a Garden, you'll find 6 miles of pet-friendly trails, rose gardens, and habitats for protected bird species, including prairies, woodlands, and wetland areas, at Gabis Arboretum.

Hidden on Purdue University Northwest's campus in Valparaiso, Gabis Arboretum is a popular destination for birding enthusiasts and nature lovers who want to spend a day outdoors with their dogs. Established in the late 1990s, this 300-acre landscape boasts a native plant garden featuring species from across northwestern Indiana, such as the eastern prickly pear cactus and the lead plant. You'll encounter two memorial rose gardens that one Tripadvisor reviewer says "are beautifully laid and smell divine."

However, it's the Railway Garden that's undeniably a crowd pleaser. This 2-acre specialty garden tells the story of the American railway system through landscaping and captivates children and adults with miniature trains. The trains run from May through October on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, the arboretum is open every day from 8 a.m. until sunset. During the summer, the arboretum puts on the annual Acorn Concern Series, which guests can view from blankets and chairs in the gardens. You can also find information about other upcoming events, like the guided Prairie Walk or the docent-led golf cart tour, on the garden's official website.