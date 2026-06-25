Florida's Historic State Park Is A Former Military Fort For Fishing, Hiking, And Canoeing
While many of Florida's nearly 150 million annual visitors head straight to the coast, the Sunshine State's heartland boasts many historic and natural treasures. Among them is Paynes Creek Historic State Park, which lies about 66 miles southeast of Tampa. The park boasts a unique location at the confluence of Paynes Creek and the Peace River, as well as centuries of history.
In the mid-19th century, the Kennedy-Darling Trading Post was established in the area for settlers to trade with the Indigenous Seminole people. But it wasn't long before the post was destroyed by a group of Seminoles. In response, the U.S. government built Fort Chokonikla in 1849 — however, the fort was abandoned in less than a year as troops became ill with mosquito-borne diseases. Finally, in 1981, the land was repurposed into Paynes Creek Historic State Park, which offers over 400 acres of wilderness and opportunities for outdoor adventures.
The landscape, carved out by Paynes Creek and the Peace River, has sandy shorelines bordered by cypress trees and lush greenery. Visitors can canoe or kayak in this scenic setting, hike on trails to see what remains of the historic fort and trading post, and fish in the river. Located in the city of Bowling Green, Paynes Creek Historic State Park is less than 90 minutes from Tampa by car, making it an easy day trip destination. The park is open year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset, but the best time to visit is during the dry season between October and May. An honor box collects the park's admission fee, which is $3 per car and $2 for pedestrians and cyclists.
Hiking at Paynes Creek Historic State Park
Around 3 miles of hiking trails wind through Paynes Creek Historic State Park. A short walk from the Visitor Center will take you to the former location of Fort Chokonikla. Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978, the fort site is now an empty landscape of Florida scrub surrounded by informational markers. While you'll have to use your imagination to bring the fort to life, the Visitor Center contains displays and video presentations about the site's past.
The Flatwoods Trail, adjacent to the Fort Chokonikla site, takes hikers through forested landscapes. From this trail, you can embark on the Mary Jane Trail or join the 1.9-mile Historic Trail, which leads to the banks of Paynes Creek. Here, you'll arrive at an overlook facing the former Kennedy-Darling Trading Post site, located across the creek. The Historic Trail follows a a suspension bridge to a stone monument in honor of Captain George Payne and Dempsey Whiddon, who were killed during the trading post attack. As you continue walking along the creek, you'll reach a clearing with picnic pavilions and tables for an al fresco lunch or snack break. Continuing on the Peace River Trail, you'll see where Paynes Creek flows into the Peace River.
Canoeing and fishing at Paynes Creek Historic State Park
Once you've thoroughly explored the park on foot, head out on the river to see it from a new perspective. There is a canoe and kayak launch in the park, but paddlers must bring their own boat, as there are no rentals on site. From the launch, you can join the Peace River Paddling Trail, a beautiful waterway surrounded by diverse flora and fauna. While the downstream paddle is considered beginner-friendly, only experienced paddlers should attempt to head back upstream due to the presence of rapids. During the wet summer months, the boat launch may close due to flooding and unsafe conditions. Visitors can rent a kayak or paddle board at WakeRack in nearby Wauchula. Known as "The Cucumber Capital of the World," Wauchula is an underrated city that's worth exploring after your trip to the park.
Anglers can enjoy fishing in the Peace River, which has sustained civilizations for centuries. The most common species include largemouth bass, catfish, bream, and even snook. Paddle out and cast a line on the river, or fish from the designated area on shore, located just north of the boat launch. To fish in the Peace River, anglers aged 16 and older are required to purchase a Florida fishing license. A freshwater fishing license is required to catch species like largemouth bass and catfish, while a saltwater fishing license and an additional permit are needed to catch snook.
As for accommodations, visitors can head to the nearby cities of Wauchula and Bowling Green for a variety of budget-friendly inns and campgrounds. About 3 miles from the park is Peace River Oaks resort, Florida's dreamiest luxury glamping getaway. Also within driving distance is Highlands Hammock State Park, an underrated gem with the most endemic species in the state, located about 28 miles away.