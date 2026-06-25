Florida's Historic State Park Is A Former Military Fort For Fishing, Hiking, And Canoeing

While many of Florida's nearly 150 million annual visitors head straight to the coast, the Sunshine State's heartland boasts many historic and natural treasures. Among them is Paynes Creek Historic State Park, which lies about 66 miles southeast of Tampa. The park boasts a unique location at the confluence of Paynes Creek and the Peace River, as well as centuries of history.

In the mid-19th century, the Kennedy-Darling Trading Post was established in the area for settlers to trade with the Indigenous Seminole people. But it wasn't long before the post was destroyed by a group of Seminoles. In response, the U.S. government built Fort Chokonikla in 1849 — however, the fort was abandoned in less than a year as troops became ill with mosquito-borne diseases. Finally, in 1981, the land was repurposed into Paynes Creek Historic State Park, which offers over 400 acres of wilderness and opportunities for outdoor adventures.

The landscape, carved out by Paynes Creek and the Peace River, has sandy shorelines bordered by cypress trees and lush greenery. Visitors can canoe or kayak in this scenic setting, hike on trails to see what remains of the historic fort and trading post, and fish in the river. Located in the city of Bowling Green, Paynes Creek Historic State Park is less than 90 minutes from Tampa by car, making it an easy day trip destination. The park is open year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset, but the best time to visit is during the dry season between October and May. An honor box collects the park's admission fee, which is $3 per car and $2 for pedestrians and cyclists.