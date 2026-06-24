Forget London, Visit The UK's Artsy City Filled With A Stunning Medieval Cathedral, Urban Parks, And Local Restaurants

It can be easy to get wrapped up in the hustle of England's crowned capital, but a city nestled in West Sussex is a hidden gem filled with history, culture, and activities. Chichester is a popular destination for theater and arts in the southeast, but an inviting collection of restaurants, pubs, and green spaces dotted around its landmark cathedral makes it worth a trip. Named one of The Times' best places to live in 2023, it is a breath of fresh air for those stuck in The Big Smoke, and it's less than two hours by rail from London's Victoria Station.

Chichester's storied past spans back to the first century, when it was a central market town under Roman rule. At the time, the settlement was known as Noviomagus Reginorum, and remnants of history are still sprinkled throughout, much like the preserved Ancient Roman complexes in Bath. Over 80% of Chichester's Roman-era external walls are still standing, while the remains of a Roman bathhouse, along with other relics, are housed in the city's Novium Museum.

Home to the renowned Chichester Festival Theatre, which hosted theater legend Sir Lawrence Olivier as its inaugural artistic director in 1962, the city's theater scene seeps into the artistic vibe alongside contemplative art galleries. Notably, the award-winning Pallant Art Gallery showcases modern British art with over 5,000 pieces on display.