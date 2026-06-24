Forget London, Visit The UK's Artsy City Filled With A Stunning Medieval Cathedral, Urban Parks, And Local Restaurants
It can be easy to get wrapped up in the hustle of England's crowned capital, but a city nestled in West Sussex is a hidden gem filled with history, culture, and activities. Chichester is a popular destination for theater and arts in the southeast, but an inviting collection of restaurants, pubs, and green spaces dotted around its landmark cathedral makes it worth a trip. Named one of The Times' best places to live in 2023, it is a breath of fresh air for those stuck in The Big Smoke, and it's less than two hours by rail from London's Victoria Station.
Chichester's storied past spans back to the first century, when it was a central market town under Roman rule. At the time, the settlement was known as Noviomagus Reginorum, and remnants of history are still sprinkled throughout, much like the preserved Ancient Roman complexes in Bath. Over 80% of Chichester's Roman-era external walls are still standing, while the remains of a Roman bathhouse, along with other relics, are housed in the city's Novium Museum.
Home to the renowned Chichester Festival Theatre, which hosted theater legend Sir Lawrence Olivier as its inaugural artistic director in 1962, the city's theater scene seeps into the artistic vibe alongside contemplative art galleries. Notably, the award-winning Pallant Art Gallery showcases modern British art with over 5,000 pieces on display.
Explore Roman history and a historic cathedral
In Chichester, it's easy to stumble across history. In addition to the Roman city walls, which can be explored through several walks, evidence of Roman presence dates as far back as A.D. 43. For even more history, just a five-minute drive west of the city center brings you to the Fishbourne Roman Palace, the largest residence from the Roman Empire discovered in Britain.
In slightly more recent history, the Chichester Cathedral is a 950-year-old medieval behemoth at the city's center. Founded in 1075, the cathedral appears straight out of a storybook. Its striking Gothic and Norman designs, Romanesque carvings, and 269-foot spire cement the church as Chichester's central icon and a great pitstop to add to any British road trip through the South Downs. The towering spire, the only English medieval structure visible from the sea along the southern coast, serves as a permanent reminder of Chichester's immovable presence throughout its long history. The cathedral is open daily with a suggested donation of £7 (about US$9.25) per visitor, and groups can reserve self-guided or guided tours that include special access to the Cathedral Library and the Bishop of Chichester's Chapel.
Urban parks, pubs, and diverse cuisine options
The Bishop Palace Gardens are an option for those looking for a serene reprieve within the city walls. This public garden is only a few blocks away from the cathedral, providing unique views of the iconic spire. The 14-acre garden is filled with a host of flowers, trees, footpaths, and the original Roman walls still serve as the garden's boundaries. A 20-minute walk brings visitors to Oaklands Park, the largest public park in Chichester. While sports options in Oaklands include rugby and cricket pitches and tennis courts, Oaklands' open meadow and vegetable garden are options for more tranquil strolls.
It wouldn't be a proper English city without proper English pubs, and Chichester has plenty. Hole in the Wall, ranked No. 2 for nightlife in Chichester on Tripadvisor, has 20 rotating kegged beers on draft, a full menu, and live music. Chichester Inn, a hotel-restaurant in the city center, is rumored to be one of those haunted, spooky U.K. destinations, home to a wandering ghost of a Roman soldier who was "never told to stop" patrolling the city walls, as the story goes. Either option is amongst a dozen other pubs, sure to quench any thirst for English beer and ales.
There are also several global options, such as Santorini, which serves authentic Greek food and maintains a 4.7-star rating on Google Maps. Masala City, English Curry Awards' "Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year in 2025" (via Sussex World), is an option for Indian cuisine. Chichester's unique charm is only emphasized through its diverse culinary options. Combined with history at every corner and calm urban greenery, Chichester is a refreshing escape in southeast England.