Just South Of Boston, This East Coast City Offers Scenic Parks, History, And A Large Shopping Mall

Boston, Massachusetts, founded in 1630, is known for its ties to the American Revolution. The city is home to numerous historic attractions, including the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail, as well as landmarks such as the Old North Church and the Paul Revere House. However, about 12 miles south of Boston lies another community with deep roots in colonial Massachusetts and the nation's founding: Braintree.

Settled in the 1630s and incorporated in 1640, Braintree is best known as the birthplace of father-son presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams. According to the town's official website, it was also home to other notable Americans, including John Hancock, the first person to sign the Declaration of Independence, and General Sylvanus Thayer, superintendent of West Point Military Academy from 1817 to 1833. Today, visitors can explore part of Massachusetts' past through sites such as the preserved 18th-century home where General Thayer was born, as well as monuments and historic buildings throughout town.

While history is one of Braintree's biggest draws, it's far from the town's only attraction. Visitors can spend time outdoors in local parks and nature areas before heading to one of the region's most popular shopping destinations. Additionally, with convenient access via Interstate 93 and the MBTA Red Line, Braintree is an easy day trip for those looking to see a different side of the Greater Boston Area.