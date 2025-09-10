'Boston's Best Neighbor' Is An Energetic Suburb With Upscale Shopping Districts And Peaceful Green Spaces

In the shadows of Boston, Massachusetts, the surrounding suburbs are often a welcome departure from the chaos and congestion of life in the city. One that still offers convenience to Boston while maintaining its own identity is the town of Burlington in Middlesex County. Not to be confused with Burlington, Vermont's largest city a few hours to the north, this Burlington — dubbed "Boston's Best Neighbor" – sits just 17 miles north of the heart of Massachusetts' largest city. It's an energetic suburb that New England locals know as a popular destination for shopping in many forms, and its highway convenience often makes it a town that many drive through en route to or from Boston.

If you do take the moment to pull off of Interstate 95, known locally and originally as Route 128, there's lots more to explore than you might expect. Amid a cluster of highways and routes connecting Boston's northern suburbs to the city of over 600,000 by the Atlantic, Burlington offers a break from the hustle and bustle with diverse parks and family-friendly amenities. You can find entertainment for any age in Burlington, indoors or outdoors, while staying just a short drive away from a city that welcomes millions of visitors every year from around the world.