'Boston's Best Neighbor' Is An Energetic Suburb With Upscale Shopping Districts And Peaceful Green Spaces
In the shadows of Boston, Massachusetts, the surrounding suburbs are often a welcome departure from the chaos and congestion of life in the city. One that still offers convenience to Boston while maintaining its own identity is the town of Burlington in Middlesex County. Not to be confused with Burlington, Vermont's largest city a few hours to the north, this Burlington — dubbed "Boston's Best Neighbor" – sits just 17 miles north of the heart of Massachusetts' largest city. It's an energetic suburb that New England locals know as a popular destination for shopping in many forms, and its highway convenience often makes it a town that many drive through en route to or from Boston.
If you do take the moment to pull off of Interstate 95, known locally and originally as Route 128, there's lots more to explore than you might expect. Amid a cluster of highways and routes connecting Boston's northern suburbs to the city of over 600,000 by the Atlantic, Burlington offers a break from the hustle and bustle with diverse parks and family-friendly amenities. You can find entertainment for any age in Burlington, indoors or outdoors, while staying just a short drive away from a city that welcomes millions of visitors every year from around the world.
Burlington's reputation proceeds itself as a shopping hub
Anyone who has spent time in the MetroWest suburbs of Boston knows Burlington has long been a shopping destination, centered around the Burlington Mall. This Simon-owned mall has been a Massachusetts shopping hub since its 1968 opening, with an array of stores to browse and explore. Classic anchor stores include Nordstrom, Primark and, a three story Macy's. The food court features Chick-Fil-A and classic mall snacks, along with restaurants like Fogo de Chao and Legal Sea Foods, where diners can enjoy some New England seafood. The mall's proximity to Interstate 95 makes it a popular holiday shopping hub, and parts of the 2009 comedy "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" starring Kevin James were filmed there. Across the road from the Burlington Mall are steakhouses and casual options for dining, but Burlington's latest addition to the shopping and entertainment is around the corner on 3rd Avenue.
Opened in 2014, 3rd Ave is a walkable community filled with shopping and dining destinations. Live music and family-friendly events are paired with a modern shopping and living experience. Buildings like The Tremont on 3rd offer more than 30 floor plan styles for rent, and the Archer Hotel on 3rd Ave puts visitors in the heart of the action. Families will flock to events such as the Jam Baby kid-themed concert, and regular live music acts perform on the green during the warmer weather months. While exploring 3rd Ave shops, you can stop at Kings for a variety of experiences. From bowling to bar games and big-screen TV's, this is a dining and entertainment hub that turns up at night. Neighboring bars include Tony C's, which honors Boston Red Sox legend Tony Conigliaro in an upscale sports bar setting. The 3rd Ave development spans 500,000 square feet and includes the popular grocery store chain Wegman's, where no two stores are the same.
Burlington also offers serene green spaces and park amenities for families
In addition to being a shopping and entertainment hub, the MetroWest suburb of Burlington is also home to plenty of green spaces, a departure from the city landscape in Boston, just 25 minutes away. Burlington is also close to the popular tourist hub of Concord, a historic Massachusetts town famed for its local charm and unique landmarks. Burlington's natural beauty lies in its spaces where wildlife and families can spend warm days outside. The town has over a dozen playground structures attached to park spaces, many with easy access from residential neighborhoods. As the median home value in Burlington and other scenic suburbs near Boston, such as Beverly, increases, the area continues to offer city and highway convenience for commuters wanting a suburban lifestyle.
To fully escape the noise of city traffic and congestion, you'll want to visit Mary Cummings Park for a trek through nature. Visitors and locals agree it's one of the more serene spots in town, with parts of the park in Burlington and neighboring Woburn. You can walk the trails, stop for a picnic, or explore over 200 acres of the park to find a relaxing spot. Wind through forests and open fields to pass wetlands along the way with fields of wildflowers in bloom. The park is also a popular place to fly model planes and launch model rockets on the right day. As the sun sets over the green oasis at Mary Cummings Park and the town of Burlington, it's easy to forget just how close to the big city you are.