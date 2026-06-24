Between Fayetteville And Myrtle Beach Is A Southeast Gem With Rural Charm And Delicious Down-Home Eats

Bladenboro may not be part of the "North Carolina Barbecue Trail," but rest assured: there is still plenty of finger-licking good barbecue to be found here. Head to highly-rated Dove's Barbecue and Grill for classics ranging from pork chops to hushpuppies to burgers and beyond, all accompanied by a classic rock soundtrack. This no-frills, rustic joint is a hit with both locals and tourists, with one visitor even commenting that they stopped into Dove's while driving through North Carolina, and that this meal "was the best part of my entire road trip," adding that they would go out of their way to come back again. While the pulled pork, beef tips, and other meat-lover's delicacies might be the name of the game here, the side dishes — like cornbread, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese — are also beloved by diners. And if you can't get enough barbecue after your time here, continue onwards to Lexington, North Carolina's "Barbecue Capital."

For a different flavor profile but the same comforting and home-style vibes, grab a table at El Torito Mexican Restaurant. Many diners appreciate El Torito for its generous portions, reasonable prices, and tasty and authentic cuisine, though the eatery does get mixed reviews, with some customers noting inconsistent temperatures and prices. And don't skip out on a trip to Over Yonder Coffee & Ice Cream. Whether you're tempted by a decadent coffee frappé in the morning, or a sweet treat for dessert to cap off the evening, this place will (as one reviewer puts it) "take you to your happy place." Notably, there are even sugar-free options on the menu for those who want or need them. No matter where you choose to eat, one thing is clear: you won't be leaving this bucolic town without a full belly.