Forget Lake Michigan, Visit Traverse City's Underrated Oasis With Scenic Islands And Top-Rated Fishing Spots

Spider Lake spreads across 445 acres, leaving plenty of nooks and crannies to explore along its nearly 12-mile-long shoreline. The best way to get out on the lake is by kayak or boat. The Spider Lake Boat Ramp, which provides public access to the water, is near the lake's southwest corner. According to one Google reviewer, "The water is deep enough to make launching easy..." There is a bathroom and parking here, too. Visitors will want to be sure to pay attention to the lake's rules since there are no-wake zones near the shoreline, and high-speed boating is only allowed during certain hours.

If you don't have your own water vessel, you can rent one on the lake. Harolds Resort Livery has everything from kayaks and standup paddleboards to rowboats and pontoon boats. Another Google reviewer raves, "We rented the big boy pontoon boat from Kathy, and we couldn't have asked for anything better!"

Once you get out on the water, you can start casting. The center of the lake is deep and home to lots of pike. Largemouth bass tend to congregate around the deep water flats, while other bass stay in the lake's shallower spidery arms. To go fishing on Spider Lake, you'll need to purchase a fishing license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. You can do this online before traveling to the lake.