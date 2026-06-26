Forget Lake Michigan, Visit Traverse City's Underrated Oasis With Scenic Islands And Top-Rated Fishing Spots
If you're looking for the perfect lake for boating and fishing this summer, don't head to Lake Michigan. Water activities along the second largest of the Great Lakes draw more than a million visitors every year, but Michigan has 11,000 inland lakes with plenty of under-the-radar spots to choose from. Despite its name, Spider Lake is a peaceful oasis just outside of Traverse City, and well known for its excellent fishing.
Glaciers sculpted the Great Lakes area during the last Ice Age. When they retreated, they left kettle lakes scattered across Michigan. The spring-fed Spider Lake, part of a group of these interconnected lakes, was one of them. When the Ojibwa people arrived in the area, they called their fishing and hunting grounds "As-ginash-makadet," translating to "lake with many legs." The name Spider Lake stuck when European-American settlers arrived and began fishing here in the mid-1800s, later becoming a vacation spot. It's now an often-overlooked destination for weekend getaways on the water in Michigan.
How to get on the water at Spider Lake, Michigan
Spider Lake spreads across 445 acres, leaving plenty of nooks and crannies to explore along its nearly 12-mile-long shoreline. The best way to get out on the lake is by kayak or boat. The Spider Lake Boat Ramp, which provides public access to the water, is near the lake's southwest corner. According to one Google reviewer, "The water is deep enough to make launching easy..." There is a bathroom and parking here, too. Visitors will want to be sure to pay attention to the lake's rules since there are no-wake zones near the shoreline, and high-speed boating is only allowed during certain hours.
If you don't have your own water vessel, you can rent one on the lake. Harolds Resort Livery has everything from kayaks and standup paddleboards to rowboats and pontoon boats. Another Google reviewer raves, "We rented the big boy pontoon boat from Kathy, and we couldn't have asked for anything better!"
Once you get out on the water, you can start casting. The center of the lake is deep and home to lots of pike. Largemouth bass tend to congregate around the deep water flats, while other bass stay in the lake's shallower spidery arms. To go fishing on Spider Lake, you'll need to purchase a fishing license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. You can do this online before traveling to the lake.
Additional things to do at Spider Lake, Michigan
Because much of Spider Lake is lined with restricted property — small resorts, vacation rentals, and private homes — it's also helpful to have a boat or a kayak if you want to go swimming. There are five islands in Spider Lake. The two near the lake's northern tip are private land, while the other three are federally owned and maintained by Huron-Manistee National Forests. Of those three islands, only one is open to the public. Island 3, also known as Swimmers' Island, has "...lots of sandy shallow water around it," according to a Tripadvisor reviewer. The water is also quite clear, making it the perfect spot to cool off.
When it's finally time to dry off, you can head to Grace MacDonald Park near the northwest edge of the lake. The 42-acre park has sports courts and fields, as well as a playground and a picnic pavilion. It also has an easy trail, the Grace McDonald Trail, a loop that winds through the woods and circles the park in less than a mile. The park and its trail are great spots to relax after being in the sun all day.
Spider Lake is located in Northern Michigan, an area famous for its lake views. The lake is only 12 miles southeast of Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind Midwest destination, and 24 miles west of Cedar, a serene escape with nearby lakeside camping. The "Cherry Capital of the World" sits at the base of the Leelanau Peninsula, which is packed with gorgeous orchards, vineyards, and fabulous farms, while its Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) receives nonstop flights from cities all over the country.