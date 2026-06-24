Forget Florida, Retire To This Lovely East Coast Town With A Walkable Downtown, Tasty Eats, And Historic Charm
Retiring to Florida isn't as affordable or achievable as it previously was for most retirees. The Sunshine State's house prices increased more than any other U.S. state between 2000 and 2024, according to House Price Index data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. But while Florida may be too expensive now for most, there are many other enticing cities and towns around America for retirees. One of these, Middletown, sits on America's idyllic East Coast and was recently featured by Fortune as one of its Best Places to Retire Affordably.
Like Florida, Delaware is renowned for being tax-friendly, offering no state or local sales tax, no tax on Social Security, and some of the lowest property taxes (0.54%) in the country. Middletown benefits from this, offering retirees affordability in a charming small-town setting with historical architecture, a lively and walkable Main Street, various outdoor spaces, and numerous community events. The town's low crime rates, nationally recognized healthcare system of ChristianaCare hospitals, and numerous aged-care homes also make it an appealing choice for senior Americans.
One reason Middletown is so lovely to visit or move to is its small and walkable downtown. Walk Score gives the town a solid 75/100 score for walkability, indicating that most day-to-day tasks can be accomplished simply by using your feet. Downtown is a big part of Middletown's great walkability. It centers on Main Street, fanning out across intersecting streets where you can stumble upon various local restaurants, boutiques, and community hubs. One of these hubs, The Everett, is a historic theater that's been part of the local fabric since 1863. It stages live plays and musicals, screens movies, and hosts special events, such as singalongs. The theater also takes on volunteers — a great way for new residents to feel part of the community.
Downtown Middletown's dining and shopping
Retirees looking for fresh and delicious food need only stroll around Downtown Middletown to find their next meal or ingredients. Those who prefer to cook at home have multiple farmers markets to choose from. The Middletown Farmers Market runs on Saturdays from May to October. You can often find vendors selling baked goods, goat's milk soap, farm-fresh produce, bee-made honey, and other wholesome products. The Dutch Country Farmer's Market is just a 20-minute walk from Main Street and open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays year-round. It's more of a mall setting but still a great spot to find fresh produce, meat, and dairy goods. Retirees can also browse handmade goods at Simply Crafty or eclectic homewares and decorations at Danny Mertz Discount Decor.
Middletown also offers a range of upscale and cheap-and-cheerful restaurants and cafes. At Pithari on Main Street, high-quality Mediterranean dishes are beautifully plated in a formal dining space with plush seating and thoughtful decorations. Try the seafood linguine, blue fig flatbread, Mediterranean sea bass, or all the desserts. Directly opposite, Sully's Irish Pub is far more laidback. The historic watering hole has been around since 1761 and has a no-frills menu featuring Maryland crab soup, mussels, steamed shrimp, pork schnitzel, and various sandwiches. "Wonderful food. All tastes like it's made from scratch with care," one Google reviewer wrote.
Retirees can also enjoy lazy days browsing the shops in Downtown Middletown, such as Red Geranium. This popular gift shop often stocks a variety of Polish pottery, including travel mugs, plates, pet food bowls, coffee mugs, carafes, and butter dishes. The homewares are beautifully designed and decorated, often with floral or animal artwork. F+L Boutique is next door and sells gold and silver jewelry, women's clothes and accessories, and high-quality homewares.
Charming history and nature in Middletown
Middletown became an official town in 1861, but some of its buildings are much older than that. The circa-1826 Middletown Academy now houses the town's chamber of commerce and historical society. The latter offers historical exhibits for new senior residents and visitors to learn more about Middletown. They also put on local events, such as the annual Olde-Tyme Peach Festival. It's a big community event around Main Street with kids' activities, local arts and crafts, a peach pie contest, live music, a parade, and a car show. Middletown is also next door to Odessa, another historic haven with a quaint downtown and preserved architecture. So you're spoilt for choice.
Another big part of Middletown's charm for retirees is its proximity to the Delaware River. This means you're only a 20-minute drive from multiple protected wildlife areas. The Augustine Wildlife Area has a 700-foot wheelchair-accessible boardwalk to a wildlife viewing deck overlooking marshland popular with waterfowl, bald eagles, and migratory songbirds. Blackbird Creek Reserve, meanwhile, offers miles of hiking trails and canoeing and kayaking along Blackbird Creek. You're also only 30 miles away from Delaware's largest urban park, Brandywine Park, in Wilmington.
Middletown is under one hour's drive from Philadelphia International Airport, which set an unusual Guinness World Record in 2026 for the longest line of cheesesteaks. You can also drive there in about 1.5 hours from Baltimore. So it's still well connected for retirees who want to move about, despite feeling like a small town tucked away amongst history and nature. The town also has decent budget-friendly accommodation options close to Main Street, including a Hampton Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, and Holiday Inn Express.