The Largest Provincial Park In British Columbia Is Canada's Remote Recreation Haven Filled With Wildlife

Nature lovers could do a whole lot worse than a vacation to British Columbia. Canada's most westerly province is a wild, open place. The moment you ditch the big city of Vancouver, the population density dips, and the landscapes are taken over by rainforests and twisted mountains and remote backcountry trodden by grizzlies. Talking of remote backcountry, the largest provincial park in the region is filled with precisely that. Cue the unbusy Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park, a nearly 1-million-acre preserve that oozes outdoor fun.

It's pretty far out there, though. Tweedsmuir occupies the very heart of south-central B.C., bounded by the 1,000-mile chain of the Coast Mountains on one side and the boreal spruce woods of the Nechako Plateau on the other. Getting here is something of a journey in and of itself, since you'll need to drive a long section of Highway 20 where all towns are replaced by rushing riverways and endless forest. Overall, it can take over 10 hours to get there from Vancouver. That said, it's also possible to fly directly into the town of Bella Coola in under two hours, which cuts drive times from the airport to the park to a mere 30 minutes.

When you finally do arrive, you can expect a real mosaic of natural wonders. Tweedsmuir South's vast territory expands across lush green hills, great sweeps of pine and fir forest, massive waterfalls, and flower-filled valleys, all watched over by mountains capped with ice. Of course, that means ample adventure opportunities, from hiking to camping to canoeing. Plus, there are stacks of wildlife — the park is a known mecca for bear watching!