6 Underrated Boardwalks In North Carolina That Tourists Often Miss

North Carolina's coastline and riverfronts are filled with nostalgic boardwalks, brimming with peaceful Southern charm, often feeling stuck in time. One of the state's most popular is Carolina Beach Boardwalk (pictured above), which USA Today listed as one of the 10 best boardwalks in the country. However, the Tar Heel State has more than just one standout, which many tourists often miss.

From Duck Town to Wilmington, these boardwalks reward travelers willing to step away from the average itinerary. Some lead through quiet nature preserves, while others trace small-town waterfronts with deep historical roots. By comparing the state's most talked-about boardwalks with lesser-known secrets, we narrowed down six of the most underrated wooden walkways worth adding to your North Carolina itinerary.