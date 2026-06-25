6 Underrated Boardwalks In North Carolina That Tourists Often Miss
North Carolina's coastline and riverfronts are filled with nostalgic boardwalks, brimming with peaceful Southern charm, often feeling stuck in time. One of the state's most popular is Carolina Beach Boardwalk (pictured above), which USA Today listed as one of the 10 best boardwalks in the country. However, the Tar Heel State has more than just one standout, which many tourists often miss.
From Duck Town to Wilmington, these boardwalks reward travelers willing to step away from the average itinerary. Some lead through quiet nature preserves, while others trace small-town waterfronts with deep historical roots. By comparing the state's most talked-about boardwalks with lesser-known secrets, we narrowed down six of the most underrated wooden walkways worth adding to your North Carolina itinerary.
Waterfront Boardwalk in Manteo
About a three-hour and 15-minute drive east of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) lies Roanoke Island. At its heart is the town of Manteo, filled with cozy B&Bs, delicious local cuisine, and the Waterfront Boardwalk on the Shallowbag Bay. Most visitors heading to the Outer Banks barrel straight to Nags Head or Hatteras, since Shallowbag has no beach access and the area is protected. However, the boardwalk links to a gazebo, the Roanoke Marshes Light House (pictured above), boat ramps, shops, and plenty of restaurants.
Kure Beach Boardwalk
The Carolina Beach Boardwalk's quiet sister is Kure Beach. It's a two-and-a-half hour drive southeast from RDU, just south of Wilmington. While most people travel to one of the state's most famous boardwalks, you can escape the crowds at Kure's, which spans about one-third of a mile near the ocean. Swings and benches let visitors sit back and take in the sun glittering off the waves. Fishermen cast lines while beachgoers stroll along the 711-foot fishing pier, offering different perspectives of the Carolina coast.
Duck Town Park Boardwalk
Duck Town Park Boardwalk is known for its incredible sunsets. "The boardwalk is lovely. We went there to watch [the] sunset and it was a perfect spot," a Tripadvisor reviewer noted — and that's just one of many glowing reviews. It's located in the Outer Banks, almost a four-hour drive east of RDU. The town is known for its village shops and award-winning beaches, all centered around the boardwalk, lined with 27 boutiques and eateries offering scenic waterfront views. There's also a pier that can accommodate boats, allowing visitors to arrive by water.
Jockey's Ridge State Park
About a three-and-a-half-hour drive east of RDU is Jockey's Ridge State Park. It's near Nags Head in the Outer Banks, and while many people head to the nearby beaches, they'd be remiss not to visit the sand dune paradise at Jockey's. Many travelers climb straight onto the sandy hills, but the park's 360-foot boardwalk offers a quieter alternative. Exhibits along the way explain how the dunes formed, and a bench at the end provides a front-row view of the dune field without the effort of trekking through hot sand. Here, you can watch people flying Kitty Hawk Kites in the distance or trying their hand at sandboarding.
Wilmington Riverwalk, Battleship Eastside Site
About a two-hour and ten-minute drive southeast of RDU, you can explore the charming boardwalk at the Wilmington Riverwalk. It sits along the Cape Fear River, lined with restaurants, shops, and benches for taking in the view. Tourists often stick to the boardwalk's lively downtown section, but few cross the river to the Battleship North Carolina, anchored on Eagle Island, directly across the water. Stepping aboard puts you on the deck of one of WWII's most decorated ships, with views looking back at the Riverwalk and downtown skyline that most tourists never get to see.
Scuppernong River Park
The Scuppernong River Park is in Columbia, North Carolina, only a two-hour and 40-minute drive east of RDU. Most people zip through the area on their way to the Outer Banks, but, if you slow down, you'll find the Scuppernong River Interpretive Boardwalk. In 2005, it was designated as a National Recreation Trail. The .75-mile loop winds through a shaded cypress forest, where turtles, river otters, and even alligators are sometimes spotted from the boardwalk and overlooks. Activities along the trail include fishing, wildlife spotting, and hiking.
Next time you're road-tripping through North Carolina, consider trading a few hours on the sand for a walk on one of these underrated, almost secret, boardwalks instead.