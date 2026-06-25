Between Buffalo And Rochester Is New York's Newly-Renovated Coastal Park With Trails And Lake Ontario Views
The communities along Lake Ontario, the smallest of the Great Lakes, wait all year for the summer to arrive. Those few, short months are when they come alive since everyone wants to be outside boating, camping, fishing, hiking, and swimming. Yates, a small town halfway between Buffalo and Rochester, is one of these lakeside communities. The town's Yates Town Park, which recently received upgrades to both its facilities and shoreline, is certainly worth a detour as you travel along the lake.
Yates was established in 1822 and, after briefly being called Northton, was renamed to recognize Joseph C. Yates, the governor of New York. The farming community, now home to approximately 2,500 people, has small hills that slope toward Lake Ontario. Nearly 20 years ago, the town decided to build a park there, given its stunning lakeside location. That coastal park, Yates Town Park, just received an impressive $2.5 million makeover to help attract more visitors to the area.
Yates is roughly the same distance, about 55 miles, from two of New York's largest cities, which are both undergoing massive changes, much like Yates. Buffalo is in the midst of reshaping with revitalized neighborhoods, waterways, and local flavor. Also in upstate New York, Rochester has reinvented its walkable downtown. You can easily travel to Yates from both of their airports: Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) and Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC). Both receive nonstop flights from cities all over the United States, so compare the prices and the schedules before booking a flight.
Explore Yates Town Park
Yates Town Park is a six-acre park that's perched along Morrison Road's northern end. Given its lakeside location, conservation was key to the park's renovations. Since erosion is an ongoing issue, the town worked to reinforce the waterfront and safeguard it against future flooding, which has previously caused major damage. A concrete ramp, for people to easily access the water with canoes and kayaks, was added to this area. So was a 75-foot pier, so you can go fishing for trout or just enjoy the panoramic view of the lake.
Farther inland, though still within view of the water, the town added a large, covered pavilion with picnic tables and bathrooms. The Russ Martino Pavilion hosts public events and can be rented for private ones. There's also an accessible playground, a high-tech water fountain, and a walking trail on the grounds. Even the parking lot received an upgrade. Since there's a thriving Amish and Mennonite community in Orleans County, it was expanded to include a turnaround and hitching posts for their horse-drawn buggies.
Though these renovations, completed in 2022, are remarkable, there's more to come near Yates Town Park. The Western New York Land Conservancy, a nonprofit that protects land from development, purchased 153 surrounding acres. It plans to connect a nature preserve with a nature trail to the park. It, along with nearby Elba, a charming town with an adorable Main Street and wine, is a perfect excuse to return to the lake.