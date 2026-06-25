Between Buffalo And Rochester Is New York's Newly-Renovated Coastal Park With Trails And Lake Ontario Views

The communities along Lake Ontario, the smallest of the Great Lakes, wait all year for the summer to arrive. Those few, short months are when they come alive since everyone wants to be outside boating, camping, fishing, hiking, and swimming. Yates, a small town halfway between Buffalo and Rochester, is one of these lakeside communities. The town's Yates Town Park, which recently received upgrades to both its facilities and shoreline, is certainly worth a detour as you travel along the lake.

Yates was established in 1822 and, after briefly being called Northton, was renamed to recognize Joseph C. Yates, the governor of New York. The farming community, now home to approximately 2,500 people, has small hills that slope toward Lake Ontario. Nearly 20 years ago, the town decided to build a park there, given its stunning lakeside location. That coastal park, Yates Town Park, just received an impressive $2.5 million makeover to help attract more visitors to the area.

Yates is roughly the same distance, about 55 miles, from two of New York's largest cities, which are both undergoing massive changes, much like Yates. Buffalo is in the midst of reshaping with revitalized neighborhoods, waterways, and local flavor. Also in upstate New York, Rochester has reinvented its walkable downtown. You can easily travel to Yates from both of their airports: Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) and Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC). Both receive nonstop flights from cities all over the United States, so compare the prices and the schedules before booking a flight.