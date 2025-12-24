Between Rochester And Buffalo Is New York's Charming Town With An Admirable Main Street And Wine

Situated in the north of Genesee County right between Rochester and Buffalo sits a charming town with an unusual nickname. There are a lot of things you might expect to stumble upon in Elba, New York — wide open fields and maybe even a red barn or two, but certainly not the "Onion Capital of the World." But that's exactly what you'll find in this small rural community.

There's no mystery behind the nickname. It's merely just a statement of fact. Elba is known for its fertile muckland and dark soil. However, what grew best here wasn't corn or wheat. Its fields are some of the most productive onion farmland in the country, and that's what earned Elba its title, according to the Genesee County website. Today still you can see rows of onions stretched across the flat landscape in summer, and the harvest remains a point of local pride. Until recently there was even an annual Onion Festival held in the town.

For visitors, getting to Elba is nice and easy, no matter which direction you're coming from. It's roughly a 40–45 minute drive from Rochester or Buffalo, making it an easy day trip from both cities. If you're coming from farther afield, you can fly into either Buffalo Niagara International Airport or Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, pick up a rental car, and be on country roads in minutes. There's limited public transport in this part of the state, but buses will get you as far as Batavia, about 10 minutes south of town.