Between Rochester And Buffalo Is New York's Charming Town With An Admirable Main Street And Wine
Situated in the north of Genesee County right between Rochester and Buffalo sits a charming town with an unusual nickname. There are a lot of things you might expect to stumble upon in Elba, New York — wide open fields and maybe even a red barn or two, but certainly not the "Onion Capital of the World." But that's exactly what you'll find in this small rural community.
There's no mystery behind the nickname. It's merely just a statement of fact. Elba is known for its fertile muckland and dark soil. However, what grew best here wasn't corn or wheat. Its fields are some of the most productive onion farmland in the country, and that's what earned Elba its title, according to the Genesee County website. Today still you can see rows of onions stretched across the flat landscape in summer, and the harvest remains a point of local pride. Until recently there was even an annual Onion Festival held in the town.
For visitors, getting to Elba is nice and easy, no matter which direction you're coming from. It's roughly a 40–45 minute drive from Rochester or Buffalo, making it an easy day trip from both cities. If you're coming from farther afield, you can fly into either Buffalo Niagara International Airport or Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, pick up a rental car, and be on country roads in minutes. There's limited public transport in this part of the state, but buses will get you as far as Batavia, about 10 minutes south of town.
Explore Elba's Main Street and charming shops
Elba's Main Street is a quiet one (much like America's most charming Main Street of 2025), but it makes up the heart of the town, featuring exactly the kinds of long-time local businesses you'd expect in a rural spot like this. Sweet Life Country Store, a place to pick up locally crafted goods, gift baskets, and so much more is just one local favorite. Described by the Genesee County website as "a step back to simpler times," this store has a warm, old-fashioned feel that fits perfectly with the pace of Main Street. There are also places like The Mill, which offers a cozy, old-fashioned shopping atmosphere you won't find in any big-box store. Housed in a historic building, it's filled with vendors selling antiques, handmade pieces, and one-of-a-kind finds.
Just off Main Street you'll also come across the Elba Museum, the perfect pit stop for learning more about the town's history, as well as its interesting onion story. The museum is made up of three buildings, one of which dates back to 1842 when it was once a farmhouse. Head back to Main Street when you're ready to refuel, and you can get a warming, country meal at Chap's Elba Diner or a New York-style pizza at Andy's Pizzeria.
And on your way out of town, don't forget to stop by Torrey's Farm Market (because what trip to upstate New York is complete without fresh produce?). This market is full of seasonal produce, all from Torrey's farm. In fact, it's one of the largest farms in the upstate area.
Delicious wine in Elba, NY
If you didn't come to Elba expecting to find delicious wine, you're in for a wonderful surprise. Just outside of town sits Circle B Winery, a small family-run spot that produces fruit wines. A strong emphasis is put on local produce, so everything used in the wine is either cultivated on land or from the Genesee County area.
The wines vary, and experiment far beyond the usual grape tastes we know and love. Here you'll discover everything from apricot to peach wines, and even a tomato wine. Intrigued? To pique this interest further, the winery offers private tasting sessions for you to explore the different options. Or, if you're ready to dive straight in, you can pick up bottles from the Sweet Life Country Store.
For a peaceful and relaxing getaway in upstate New York, Elba is the perfect choice. From strolling the charming downtown to sipping on delicious fruit wine, it has everything you need to switch off. And if a trip here makes you want to explore New York state even more, the Champlain Valley is one of America's most underrated wine regions, and would make a fine next destination.