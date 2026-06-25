Between Grand Rapids And Traverse City Is An Underrated Lake Oasis For Clear Waters, Boating, And Fishing

Being nicknamed The Great Lakes State, it's understandable that those massive bodies of water are front and center when discussing lakeside fun in Michigan. However, the state also has 11,000 inland lakes, many of which are beautiful tree-lined oases like Big Star Lake. The largest lake in the aptly named Lake County, Big Star is tucked among the wilderness of the Huron-Manistee National Forest, with quiet vacation homes and rental cabins lining the shore and a scattering of smaller lakes nearby. It's a great destination for those looking for a low-key lake escape with boating, fishing, and quiet evenings on the water.

Located in southwestern Michigan, this 912-acre lake is an hour-and-a-half drive between Grand Rapids to the south, and Traverse City to the north. While some smaller lakes can have muddier bottoms that lead to murkier water, Big Star Lake has larger-grained sedimentation and surprisingly clear water for its size. It might not carry the name recognition of Torch Lake, Lake Leelanau, or be one of the 14 lakes on Pure Michigan's recommendation list, but Big Star Lake's size, location, and clarity all make it an underrated yet beloved inland spot for quiet weekends on the water.

There are all types of recreation happening in the warmer months, from cruising a pontoon to canoeing the shore. Anglers would also love the 15 species of fish that inhabit the lake, such as bluegill, walleye, tiger musky, and more. Off the water, there's cozy lakeside camping, and Big Star Lake is a short drive from charming small towns, fly fishing on the Pere Marquette River, and hiking trails through the rolling forests and river valleys of the Huron-Manistee National Forest.