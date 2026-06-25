Between Grand Rapids And Traverse City Is An Underrated Lake Oasis For Clear Waters, Boating, And Fishing
Being nicknamed The Great Lakes State, it's understandable that those massive bodies of water are front and center when discussing lakeside fun in Michigan. However, the state also has 11,000 inland lakes, many of which are beautiful tree-lined oases like Big Star Lake. The largest lake in the aptly named Lake County, Big Star is tucked among the wilderness of the Huron-Manistee National Forest, with quiet vacation homes and rental cabins lining the shore and a scattering of smaller lakes nearby. It's a great destination for those looking for a low-key lake escape with boating, fishing, and quiet evenings on the water.
Located in southwestern Michigan, this 912-acre lake is an hour-and-a-half drive between Grand Rapids to the south, and Traverse City to the north. While some smaller lakes can have muddier bottoms that lead to murkier water, Big Star Lake has larger-grained sedimentation and surprisingly clear water for its size. It might not carry the name recognition of Torch Lake, Lake Leelanau, or be one of the 14 lakes on Pure Michigan's recommendation list, but Big Star Lake's size, location, and clarity all make it an underrated yet beloved inland spot for quiet weekends on the water.
There are all types of recreation happening in the warmer months, from cruising a pontoon to canoeing the shore. Anglers would also love the 15 species of fish that inhabit the lake, such as bluegill, walleye, tiger musky, and more. Off the water, there's cozy lakeside camping, and Big Star Lake is a short drive from charming small towns, fly fishing on the Pere Marquette River, and hiking trails through the rolling forests and river valleys of the Huron-Manistee National Forest.
Boating, swimming, and enjoying Big Star Lake
While a place like Ludington – a cozy city full of beach charm on Lake Michigan – has wide expanses of sandy beaches open to the public, Big Star Lake is more remote and apart from any towns, but the shoreline is absolutely packed with cabins, beaches, and homes. During a weekend trip, staying at a lakeside cabin is the best for easy beach access, or for those without a boat to get on the water, as some of the rentals include kayaks. The size and price points vary, from humble cottages to luxurious lake houses with private beaches or beautiful side-by-side waterfront homes that rent as one unit and house up to 18 guests.
The Tall Oaks Campground is another overnight option right on the lake, offering 16 RV or tent sites, almost a dozen bunkhouses, and a few cabins, along with the campground amenities, like showers, volleyball and basketball courts, playgrounds, outdoor equipment, and more. It also has a small beach and canoes or kayaks for guests. For those who want to spend a sunny summer day at the beach or cruise on a canoe without staying overnight, Tall Oaks' day pass is the best way to get on Big Star Lake without booking accommodation.
If you've got a boat, it's much easier. There's a public launch at the southeastern corner of the lake where you can easily set off and enjoy the day on this all-sports body of water. Big Star Lake might not be directly in a town, but after a day of tubing, you can stop for food at Mr. Bibs just off the western shore. Routinely called a "hidden gem" in reviews, it's got pizza, burgers, ice cream, and other classics.
Fishing adventures and more outdoor fun just offshore
The variety of fish species makes Big Star Lake a solid choice for a weekend fishing trip. The lake's varying depths help create an ideal ecosystem for various species of fish, and anglers have opportunities to reel in everything from largemouth bass to muskie, northern pike, walleye, and yellow perch. There's a no-wake period from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 a.m., so you can cast in the evening or early morning without the waves from boat traffic. According to ShorelineScout, the fishing reviews for Big Star Lake are "mixed," but if you're not having luck, there are places for advice and more fishing opportunities nearby.
For any gear or local tips, you can stop at Baldwin Bait & Tackle. Along with the 1884 Fly Shop up the road, they'll make sure you're set up to best approach fishing Big Star Lake. Both are located near the town of Baldwin — a Michigan village with camping, festivals, and fishing – just 15 minutes from Big Star Lake. This is such a fish-friendly region that the village celebrates an event called Troutarama every summer. Since Big Star Lake is part of the Pere Marquette River watershed, a lot of fishing in the area centers more on fly fishing the rivers, and many outfitters in the area offer guided adventures.
Another fun way to enjoy the Pere Marquette River is to rent a kayak from Baldwin Canoe Rentals. After paddling downstream, the shuttle bus back to your car means you never have to battle the current. As mentioned, Big Star Lake is also located in the heart of the Huron-Manistee National Forest, and outdoor enthusiasts would love the over 330 miles of multi-use trails, including this epic trail across scenic forests, rivers, and waterfalls that this massive forest offers.