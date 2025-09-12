One Of Michigan's Top Backpacking Adventures Is An Epic Trail Across Scenic Forests, Rivers, And Waterfalls
Make camp for the night and fall asleep to the sound of a rushing river. Wake up to the dappled morning light streaming through the forest canopy above. Hike long enough to see the landscape transform around you. Three and a half hours northwest from the revitalized midwest gem, Detroit, and only half an hour from underrated, cozy Manistee, the gorgeous Manistee River Loop meanders more than 19 miles through Michigan's Huron-Manistee National Forests. These unique woods are crisscrossed by hundreds of miles of hiking trails, but this two-day backpacking adventure takes you along one of the most beautiful. In fact, it's often considered one of the best trails in the lower peninsula of Michigan.
This loop is made up of two beloved trails. First is the Manistee River Trail, which leads hikers along the river to see a waterfall, the Hodenpyl Dam, and gorgeous views of the Manistee River all along the way. Then there's a piece of the North Country Trail, which is actually an extensive trail system that spans eight states. Combining these two routes, you get a loop trail that takes you back to where you started. This trail takes most hikers two days to complete, though you can break it up into three and spend longer relaxing at your campsites if you prefer. While it's a longer trek than day hikers may be used to and navigation can be difficult if you don't have GPS, the trail itself is not extremely challenging. Be prepared for some steep sections, but nothing that would make this trail too challenging for avid hikers with experience hiking in woodsy areas. Consider a pair of hiking poles to help with the inclines, a comfortable pack to carry everything you'll need for the journey, and a good pair of hiking shoes.
What will you see along the Manistee River Loop Trail?
As you explore this beautiful trail loop, you'll spend plenty of time in the shade of little saplings and mighty pines, exploring marshy wetlands along the winding river, and hiking to magnificent overlooks with spectacular views of the diverse Michigan landscape beyond. In the autumn, this is a fantastic destination to see fall foliage as the forest bursts with color while smelling the crisp autumn breeze and hearing the sound of dry leaves crunching beneath your hiking boots. In the rainy springtime, the little creeks through the lush green woods flow quickly and create pretty waterfalls along the trail.
While the natural landscape is clearly the draw of this trail, two of the most popular spots on this hike are not natural at all. There is an impressive suspension bridge that hikers love to cross and take in the view, and just beyond the Hodenpyl Dam and its surrounding pond are an impressive sight. Keep your eyes open for wildlife along the trail, too, especially when you are near the river. Deer and snakes are frequently seen along the trail and if you listen carefully at night you might hear owls and howling coyotes somewhere in the darkness outside your campsite. This is also a great birdwatching destination. Watch the water for herons hunting for frogs and small fish.
How to avoid crowds along the Manistee River Loop Trail
While many go backpacking to enjoy a complete retreat from civilization and immerse themselves in nature, don't expect to be the only one hiking the Manistee River Loop. A trail this beautiful is sure to attract other hikers when the weather is good. While you won't be cramped or spend the whole time looking at the back of somebody else's head like you might at a major tourist destination, the trail can get more crowded than you might like. There are many different trailheads that you can start and end the loop at, but if you are heading out at a busy time, you may also want to consider starting at the Upper River Trailhead, which tends to be a little quieter than some of the others.
The campsites along the way can fill up quickly, especially on weekends and holidays, so your best bet for a quieter trip is to head out on a weekday. Hikers on AllTrails who hiked in the fall also tended to report more private, secluded trail experiences than those in the summer, though backpackers on Reddit also reported crowded conditions during the peak fall foliage times. If you're willing to brave early spring snows, however, you may still have the opportunity to have this trail to yourself. In general, choosing rainier, chillier, or other less ideal hiking weather on weekdays can improve your chances of a more private experience on the Manistee River Loop.