One Of Michigan's Top Backpacking Adventures Is An Epic Trail Across Scenic Forests, Rivers, And Waterfalls

Make camp for the night and fall asleep to the sound of a rushing river. Wake up to the dappled morning light streaming through the forest canopy above. Hike long enough to see the landscape transform around you. Three and a half hours northwest from the revitalized midwest gem, Detroit, and only half an hour from underrated, cozy Manistee, the gorgeous Manistee River Loop meanders more than 19 miles through Michigan's Huron-Manistee National Forests. These unique woods are crisscrossed by hundreds of miles of hiking trails, but this two-day backpacking adventure takes you along one of the most beautiful. In fact, it's often considered one of the best trails in the lower peninsula of Michigan.

This loop is made up of two beloved trails. First is the Manistee River Trail, which leads hikers along the river to see a waterfall, the Hodenpyl Dam, and gorgeous views of the Manistee River all along the way. Then there's a piece of the North Country Trail, which is actually an extensive trail system that spans eight states. Combining these two routes, you get a loop trail that takes you back to where you started. This trail takes most hikers two days to complete, though you can break it up into three and spend longer relaxing at your campsites if you prefer. While it's a longer trek than day hikers may be used to and navigation can be difficult if you don't have GPS, the trail itself is not extremely challenging. Be prepared for some steep sections, but nothing that would make this trail too challenging for avid hikers with experience hiking in woodsy areas. Consider a pair of hiking poles to help with the inclines, a comfortable pack to carry everything you'll need for the journey, and a good pair of hiking shoes.