This Urban Gem In North America Was Just Named The World's First-Ever UNESCO Biosphere Reserve City

North America boasts dozens of UNESCO biosphere reserves, a prestigious designation this United Nations organization has bestowed on the world's most pristinely preserved landscapes since 1976. Mexico's biosphere reserves include mountain scenery across El Vizcaino in the Baja Peninsula and nine stunning bays in the Oaxacan town of Huatulco, while America's biosphere reserves stretch from sublime Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to the Virginia Coast Biosphere Reserve. But it's the continent's northernmost neighbor, Canada, that recently scored a major UNESCO first. Quebec City, an urban gem famous for its historic old center, delicious gastronomy, and majestic natural surroundings, just became the world's first-ever biosphere reserve city.

UNESCO dolled out this honor on World Environment Day, recognizing Quebec City as one of 14 new biosphere reserves, celebrated for their "outstanding ecological value." Four hundred-year-old Quebec City, the "birthplace of French North America," is perched on the banks of the Saint Lawrence River, the first urban center in UNESCO history to be recognized as a place where biodiversity, sustainability, and conservation co-exist in harmony. "Quebec City's designation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve recognizes our ability to balance biodiversity protection, community well-being, and sustainable economic development," said Simon Marinier via Canada.com, a director of business development at Destination Quebec Cité. "More importantly, it positions Québec as a model of urban sustainability — a very rare situation on a global scale."

Quebec City joins UNESCO's expansive list of 797 biosphere reserves dotted across 145 countries. Canada now counts 20 biosphere reserves, including Quebec City, with the others scattered across British Columbia, Ontario, Northern Canada, and the Atlantic region.