Canada's 'Gateway To The Wild Islands' Is A Stunning East Coast Escape Near Halifax

Canada's eastern coast in Nova Scotia is dotted with verdant islands surrounded by turquoise and deep blue waters. The region's 100 Wild Islands are less-visited, preserving diverse ecosystems that have been largely untouched by humans for over 10,000 years. However, accessing this archipelago is not as difficult as it seems. Per Nova Scotia's official tourism website, the community of Musquodoboit Harbour is the "Gateway to the Wild Islands," facilitating entry to this natural area while also showcasing its own stunning landscapes.

Musquodoboit Harbour is a rural community about a 40-minute drive northeast of Halifax, the largest city in Nova Scotia. The area has events and locally owned businesses, but it is a gateway community for a reason, as accommodations and attractions are minimal. However, what Musquodoboit Harbour lacks in modern comforts, it makes up for in pristine nature, with hiking and cycling routes overlooking the region's numerous waterways (after all, Canada is the most lake-filled country in the world). The Wild Islands can be explored on a day trip from Halifax, but to fully experience the Wild Islands and the community of Musquodoboit Harbour, an overnight stay is recommended.

The easiest way to explore the 7,000-acre Wild Islands region is by booking a tour with a local outfitter, like Murphy's Camping on the Ocean. Murphy's is about a 30-minute drive from Musquodoboit, offering kayak rentals and boat tours with seasoned guides from May through October. Camping is available at Murphy's, or Musquodoboit Harbour has one luxurious lodging option: the Ocean Bay View Luxury Guesthouse. The large B&B-style accommodation has a boardwalk to the water, is surrounded by greenery, and offers free continental breakfast.