Canada's 'Gateway To The Wild Islands' Is A Stunning East Coast Escape Near Halifax
Canada's eastern coast in Nova Scotia is dotted with verdant islands surrounded by turquoise and deep blue waters. The region's 100 Wild Islands are less-visited, preserving diverse ecosystems that have been largely untouched by humans for over 10,000 years. However, accessing this archipelago is not as difficult as it seems. Per Nova Scotia's official tourism website, the community of Musquodoboit Harbour is the "Gateway to the Wild Islands," facilitating entry to this natural area while also showcasing its own stunning landscapes.
Musquodoboit Harbour is a rural community about a 40-minute drive northeast of Halifax, the largest city in Nova Scotia. The area has events and locally owned businesses, but it is a gateway community for a reason, as accommodations and attractions are minimal. However, what Musquodoboit Harbour lacks in modern comforts, it makes up for in pristine nature, with hiking and cycling routes overlooking the region's numerous waterways (after all, Canada is the most lake-filled country in the world). The Wild Islands can be explored on a day trip from Halifax, but to fully experience the Wild Islands and the community of Musquodoboit Harbour, an overnight stay is recommended.
The easiest way to explore the 7,000-acre Wild Islands region is by booking a tour with a local outfitter, like Murphy's Camping on the Ocean. Murphy's is about a 30-minute drive from Musquodoboit, offering kayak rentals and boat tours with seasoned guides from May through October. Camping is available at Murphy's, or Musquodoboit Harbour has one luxurious lodging option: the Ocean Bay View Luxury Guesthouse. The large B&B-style accommodation has a boardwalk to the water, is surrounded by greenery, and offers free continental breakfast.
Plan your trip to Musquodoboit Harbour and the Wild Islands
For those who want to explore beyond the Wild Islands, strap on your hiking boots or ready your bike for the Musquodoboit Trailway. With over 25 miles of routes to explore, you can traipse through Acadian forests or walk along granite ridgelines overlooking pristine lakes. The trailway itself starts at the idyllic Musquodoboit Harbour Peace Park, crossing a famed red trestle bridge over a river. Continue hiking into the White Lakes Wilderness Area, where campsites are found between blue pools of water and verdant pine, spruce, and birch trees. Although Dartmouth is considered Canada's "city of lakes," the trail passes 20 lakes within Musquodoboit's natural landscape.
Stop in Musquodoboit Harbour to stretch your legs or grab a bite to eat. There are only a few restaurants and cafés in Musquodobit, including Harbour Fish 'N' Fries. Rated 4.6 stars on Google with over 700 reviews, the charming eatery features fresh seafood, along with chicken dishes, poutine, and craft beer. You can pick up local produce at the Musquodoboit Harbour Farmers' Market on Sundays. Open weekly from mid-May through December and bi-weekly the rest of the year, you'll find local crafts and goods at this community staple.
During the summer, the market is held at the Musquodoboit Harbour Railway Museum (pictured). Here, you can learn about Nova Scotia's railway system, which connected the remote area to the rest of the nation. Look through historic photographs or admire the station's 20th-century design. Visitors can also enjoy snacks, ice cream, and craft beer from local providers. The museum is open to the public from Wednesday through Sunday in July and August, though visits by appointment are accepted throughout the year. If you're heading back to Halifax, you can continue learning about Nova Scotia's past, as the region's capital is a vibrant harbor city with European vibes and maritime history.