Under Two Hours From NYC Is A Lesser-Known State Park With Unique Wildlife, Fishing Spots, And Coastal Trails
On the southern shores of Long Island, New York, sits Jones Beach State Park. People pack this popular destination during the summer. As the crowds swell, you can drive 30 miles to the north shore of the peninsula for a more peaceful escape. Caumsett State Historic Park is a nature preserve on the coast of the Long Island Sound, a 100-mile waterway wedged between New York and Connecticut. Here, outdoor lovers can hike the miles of coastal trails and spot unique wildlife, including rare shorebirds. Anglers come to fish from the water's edge, and visitors who want a crowd-free beach can have that too. A quick 45-mile drive from New York City, and you'll be rewarded with plenty of outdoor fun at "One of the most beautiful and peaceful State Parks," as one Google review declared.
Caumsett State Historic Park gets short of 900,000 visitors in a year, which is far less than the 8 million that head to Jones Beach. The 1,500-acre park was once the estate of Marshall Field III, a Chicago native, publisher, and investor. On the sprawling property are well-preserved homes, gardens, and horse stables that draw photographers and history fans. The surrounding woodlands and waterways attract birdwatchers, nature lovers, anglers, and visitors looking for a lesser-known beach on the quieter side of New York.
Travelers to the area can trade the traffic, crowds, and the urban hustling of the city for a day at Caumsett State Historic Park. Driving from the city is the easiest way to get here. But if you don't have a car, the park is accessible using public transportation. Catch the Long Island Railroad from NYC to the Huntington station, and then, a short trip via taxi or rideshare, and you'll be at the park in under two hours.
Spot rare birds and friendly wildlife at Caumsett Historic State Park
Similar to Shirley Chisholm State Park, New York's largest state park, Caumsett is teeming with wildlife. Designated by New York Audubon's Huntington and Northport Bays' Society as an important bird conservation area, the park is a haven for over 200 bird species. Around the park, at overlooks, and along the trails, it's not unusual to see birdwatchers with their cameras and binoculars in hand, patiently waiting to spot that rare species. "If you are a bird lover like me, this park is the perfect place to do some bird watching. ... I saw my first Tree Swallow when I visited and was completely tranced by its iridescent blue feathers," commented a past visitor on Google.
Rare and threatened species like the piping plover are known to make their nests by the shore. Pro tip: Plan your trip in spring or summer for your best chance to glimpse these sand-colored shorebirds. Other species that have been reported include least terns, osprey, red-tailed hawk, bald eagle, and common loons, a favorite for birders. Friendly deer that aren't afraid to get close to say hello are another highlight for visitors. "A unique experience we enjoyed! I would highly recommend this place!" remarked a hiker.
Discover quiet fishing spots and coastal trails at Caumsett State Historic Park
Caumsett State Historic Park is a "hot spot" for fishing because of the many freshwater species that you can catch here. With that in mind, you'll need to prepare (in advance) to reel in striped bass, fluke, porgies, sea robins, weakfish, and bluefish. This prime spot requires a special NYS fishing registration and a park permit that anglers get in January for the fishing season from April to December. The yearly pass is $40 for NY residents, but if you want to fish for the day, you'll need to secure the $25 pass early, since the park only issues 15 per day. With a permit, anglers can park in the Fishermen Parking Lot or hike a 2-mile trail (one way) through the woods to get to the Sound. The advantage? You can fish from an uncrowded beach while soaking up views of Connecticut across the bay.
Caumsett's varied terrain makes hiking engaging for visitors. It includes coastal overlooks, the rocky beach, woodlands, marsh, a freshwater pond, and open meadows. Weaving through the park is a network of paved and gravel pathways for hiking and biking, as well as unpaved equestrian trails. AllTrails lists two main hikes: Caumsett Main Parking Lot to Fresh Pond and Caumsett State Historic Park Perimeter Loop. The latter meanders through woodlands and along the shores of the Sound, with plenty of spots for seclusion along the water. Consider hiking (or biking) this 6-mile coastal trail to the beach, where you can sit on the rocky edges of the bay listening to the sounds of waves – without human chatter. A local blogger wrote, "I have been to Caumsett numerous times now, and I always have the beach to myself, which is very nice and calming."
Although you can't camp or swim at Caumsett Historic Park, you can enjoy coastal camping and a beautiful beach at Hither Hills State Park. This waterfront park is about a two-hour drive away, giving you a chance to see the eastern edge of Long Island. And don't skip the artsy town of Huntington, known for its local events and Greek, Mexican, and Italian eats.