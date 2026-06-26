Under Two Hours From NYC Is A Lesser-Known State Park With Unique Wildlife, Fishing Spots, And Coastal Trails

On the southern shores of Long Island, New York, sits Jones Beach State Park. People pack this popular destination during the summer. As the crowds swell, you can drive 30 miles to the north shore of the peninsula for a more peaceful escape. Caumsett State Historic Park is a nature preserve on the coast of the Long Island Sound, a 100-mile waterway wedged between New York and Connecticut. Here, outdoor lovers can hike the miles of coastal trails and spot unique wildlife, including rare shorebirds. Anglers come to fish from the water's edge, and visitors who want a crowd-free beach can have that too. A quick 45-mile drive from New York City, and you'll be rewarded with plenty of outdoor fun at "One of the most beautiful and peaceful State Parks," as one Google review declared.

Caumsett State Historic Park gets short of 900,000 visitors in a year, which is far less than the 8 million that head to Jones Beach. The 1,500-acre park was once the estate of Marshall Field III, a Chicago native, publisher, and investor. On the sprawling property are well-preserved homes, gardens, and horse stables that draw photographers and history fans. The surrounding woodlands and waterways attract birdwatchers, nature lovers, anglers, and visitors looking for a lesser-known beach on the quieter side of New York.

Travelers to the area can trade the traffic, crowds, and the urban hustling of the city for a day at Caumsett State Historic Park. Driving from the city is the easiest way to get here. But if you don't have a car, the park is accessible using public transportation. Catch the Long Island Railroad from NYC to the Huntington station, and then, a short trip via taxi or rideshare, and you'll be at the park in under two hours.