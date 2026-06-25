The World's Wealthiest Country Is A European Oasis Known For Its Colorful Cities And Scenic Hiking Trails

Landlocked between Belgium, Germany, and France, Luxembourg is one of Europe's smallest countries, yet it consistently ranks among the world's wealthiest nations by GDP (per capita adjusted for purchasing power parity). And while Luxembourg is a captivating destination with dramatic river valleys, medieval fortifications, and charming colorful towns, it's better known for its financial sector and its position as one of the world's leading financial hubs than it is for tourism. But this beautiful nation has a lot to offer visitors, including postcard perfect towns and plenty of picturesque hiking trails.

At its heart lies Luxembourg City, where centuries-old buildings perch atop cliffs above the deep gorges of the Alzette and Pétrusse rivers. The city's UNESCO-listed old quarter combines atmospheric cobbled streets, fortified walls, and sweeping viewpoints across elevated plateaus that stack the city into vertical layers. Districts such as Grund unfold below in a maze of historic houses, cafés, and narrow lanes.

Luxembourg's comparatively small size is one of its greatest advantages for visitors. Distances between towns are short, making it convenient to experience its historic cities, castle-studded countryside, and celebrated hiking regions within a single trip. Travelers arriving via Paris can reach Luxembourg in just over two hours aboard direct TGV services, making Luxembourg an effortless addition to a wider European itinerary.