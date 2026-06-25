Greece's Jaw-Dropping Beach Is Known For Its Warm, Crystal-Clear Waters And Stunning Views
Greece is known for its beautiful beaches. However, some of the more well-known ones can be crowded, with scores of rented sunbeds and umbrellas dotting the sand. If you're looking for the perfect, unspoiled shoreline, your best bet is to visit a smaller island with quiet beaches for relaxation and a dip in the sea. If that's your goal, Roukounas Beach on the island of Anafi has jaw-dropping beauty, warm and clear waters, and golden sand to dig your toes into.
The sea spreads out like a turquoise blanket off of Roukounas Beach, with tamarisk trees behind the shore providing shade if you need it. There is also a stunning view of the Kalamos rock, just over 1,500 feet high. You can climb to the top, or opt to relax on the beach and take in the sight of it.
The only way to get to Anafi is by boat, as there is no airport on the island. You can take a ferry from Piraeus Port in Athens (between nine and 11 hours), or fly into Santorini National Airport and take a ferry from there (around 1.5 hours). The fact that it isn't as easily accessible as some other Greek islands means that Anafi can help you avoid the crowds of tourists you find in places like the popular Santorini. There are also buses with special routes in the summer that take you to some of the islands' popular beaches. You could even rent either a car or motorbike for more freedom to move around as you wish. Roukounas Beach, aka Paralia Roukounas, is a little under 2 miles from the village of Chora. For travelers willing to make the journey, the reward is a peaceful stretch of coastline far removed from Greece's busiest tourist hubs.
All about Roukounas Beach on Anafi, Greece
The water at Roukounas Beach is generally warm. On average, it doesn't go below 62 degrees Fahrenheit from May through November, and averages almost 78 degrees Fahrenheit in August. If you want to feel like you're swimming in a giant bathtub, this is the place to do it. Make sure to bring a towel or something to sit on, as there are no sun chairs to rent. There are, however, showers and toilets.
The water is crystal clear, to complete the perfection of this shoreline. One previous visitor praises Roukounas Beach, saying that it "has rightly become a legend with its tamarisk trees, its sand, and its clear blue-green waters." Another wrote that the "golden sand and the crystal clear waters create a rather exotic landscape." If you get hungry while visiting the beach, there is a taverna called Ktima Roukouna just a short walk away. A happy diner recommends the spot in a Google review, saying the "food is really delicious and fresh" and adding that there's a "beautiful view to the beach." You can also visit the nearby Loupa Bar for cocktails, pizza, and pastries.
There are two things to note about Roukounas, however. First, you may see nudists on the beach, so know your comfort level going in and avoid mistakes first-timers make on nude or partially nude beaches. Second, you may notice campers on this beach. However, free camping is only allowed at licensed sites in Greece, and you can risk a fine or jail time if you try it. All told, Roukounas delivers the classic Greek beach experience without the crowds. For another Greek shoreline known for its clear, calm waters, add Santorini's Perivolos Beach to your itinerary.