Greece's Jaw-Dropping Beach Is Known For Its Warm, Crystal-Clear Waters And Stunning Views

Greece is known for its beautiful beaches. However, some of the more well-known ones can be crowded, with scores of rented sunbeds and umbrellas dotting the sand. If you're looking for the perfect, unspoiled shoreline, your best bet is to visit a smaller island with quiet beaches for relaxation and a dip in the sea. If that's your goal, Roukounas Beach on the island of Anafi has jaw-dropping beauty, warm and clear waters, and golden sand to dig your toes into.

The sea spreads out like a turquoise blanket off of Roukounas Beach, with tamarisk trees behind the shore providing shade if you need it. There is also a stunning view of the Kalamos rock, just over 1,500 feet high. You can climb to the top, or opt to relax on the beach and take in the sight of it.

The only way to get to Anafi is by boat, as there is no airport on the island. You can take a ferry from Piraeus Port in Athens (between nine and 11 hours), or fly into Santorini National Airport and take a ferry from there (around 1.5 hours). The fact that it isn't as easily accessible as some other Greek islands means that Anafi can help you avoid the crowds of tourists you find in places like the popular Santorini. There are also buses with special routes in the summer that take you to some of the islands' popular beaches. You could even rent either a car or motorbike for more freedom to move around as you wish. Roukounas Beach, aka Paralia Roukounas, is a little under 2 miles from the village of Chora. For travelers willing to make the journey, the reward is a peaceful stretch of coastline far removed from Greece's busiest tourist hubs.