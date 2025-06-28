The Coast Of Santorini Boasts This Family-Friendly Greek Beach Known For Its Clear, Calm Waters
Some beaches on Santorini are dramatic and wild, with steep cliffs and crashing waves. But on the southern coast, the mood shifts. Things slow down, and there are beaches in Santorini calling for a family fun day.
When you're done roaming around the iconic Acropolis in Athens, take a quick flight or a ferry ride to Santorini from neighboring islands like Crete or Mykonos. Then, it's a short drive to reach Perivolos Beach — a wide, welcoming stretch of black sand softened by centuries of sea and sun.
The water here is famously calm and clear, perfect for small swimmers and relaxed floating. Kids dig, build, splash. Grown-ups linger under umbrellas or wander to the nearby tavernas, where the scent of grilled seafood and herbs fills the air. There's room for everyone to settle in without feeling crowded — space to stretch, laugh, and let the day gently pass.
When the light begins to fade, and the sea turns silver, families gather towels, shake out sandy toes, and watch the sky dramatically change with a setting sun — a simple, perfect finish to a slow island afternoon.
A family guide to Santorini's Perivolos Beach: sand, sun, and easy fun
For families wanting a smooth day by the water on Santorini, Perivolos is a solid choice. It's an easy 25-minute drive from Fira, where Santorini's best hikes offer stunning views of the island. From this base, public buses run regularly for those without a car. Parking is generous, and even during busy seasons, you're likely to find space thanks to the area's long, open stretch.
Perivolos connects seamlessly with the nearby beaches of Perissa and Agios Georgios, offering volcanic black sand underfoot and peaceful, clear water. Beach shoes are handy here as the dark sand gets hot. This coastal shoreline stands out for its thoughtful organization: sunbeds with umbrellas, clean showers, restrooms, and even lifeguards for safety. Volleyball courts and water sports keep active visitors entertained, while others can lounge with a drink in hand, salty breeze drifting past. For those craving energy and activity, the sweet spot is between noon and 4 p.m., when waterfront bars and water sports like jet skiing, scuba diving, and windsurfing are in full swing.
The nearby waterfront is lined with tavernas and cafés — perfect for midday seafood or an afternoon ice cream. Families will especially appreciate the calm, shallow water and wide open space to spread out. For the quietest visit, aim for early morning, when the sun is lower, traffic is minimal, and the sand is cooler underfoot. Come evening, expect the energy to rise with loud beats, DJ sets, and a livelier crowd.
Top-rated stays and how to get to Santorini's sun-kissed Perivolos
When it comes to the best places to stay on Greece's popular island, a few standout spots near Perivolos Beach make relaxing with the family easy. Sea Sound White Katikies tops the list for its spacious layouts, kid-friendly pool, and dreamy direct seashore access. For something a little more low-key, Villa Markezinis sits just 165 yards from the shore and earns praise for its peaceful garden, outdoor pool, and bright, comfortable rooms. And if you want to stay right on the sand, Santo Miramare Beach Resort features a pool, on-site dining, and glowing guest reviews.
Getting to Perivolos is easy, whether you fly or take a ferry. You can take a flight directly into Santorini International Airport (JTR), and from there, it's about a 30-minute taxi ride to the shores of Perivolos. Ferries also connect Santorini with nearby islands: From Crete's Heraklion or Rethymnon ports, high-speed ferries take around 1.5 hours; from Mykonos, ferries vary but generally take 2 to 3 hours; and from Naxos, trips last between 1 and 3.5 hours. Booking in advance, especially in summer, is recommended for smooth travel.