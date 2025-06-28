The Coast Of Santorini Boasts This Family-Friendly Greek Beach Known For Its Clear, Calm Waters

Some beaches on Santorini are dramatic and wild, with steep cliffs and crashing waves. But on the southern coast, the mood shifts. Things slow down, and there are beaches in Santorini calling for a family fun day.

When you're done roaming around the iconic Acropolis in Athens, take a quick flight or a ferry ride to Santorini from neighboring islands like Crete or Mykonos. Then, it's a short drive to reach Perivolos Beach — a wide, welcoming stretch of black sand softened by centuries of sea and sun.

The water here is famously calm and clear, perfect for small swimmers and relaxed floating. Kids dig, build, splash. Grown-ups linger under umbrellas or wander to the nearby tavernas, where the scent of grilled seafood and herbs fills the air. There's room for everyone to settle in without feeling crowded — space to stretch, laugh, and let the day gently pass.

When the light begins to fade, and the sea turns silver, families gather towels, shake out sandy toes, and watch the sky dramatically change with a setting sun — a simple, perfect finish to a slow island afternoon.