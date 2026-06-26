Madison's Fast-Growing Suburb Is A Lively Village With Outdoor Adventure And A Vibrant Downtown

The fastest way to reach Oregon is to fly into the "bike capital of the Midwest," aka Madison. The Dane County Regional Airport is just half an hour north of Oregon, making it the most convenient. However, if you need a larger travel hub, the closest option is the Milwaukee-Mitchell International Airport, which is about 90 minutes east. Then, once you arrive, there is only one hotel in the village, the Sleep Inn & Suites. If that doesn't work out, there are a few vacation rentals, or you can stay in central Madison and drive out to explore the suburb for the day.

Oregon's park system is fabulous if you enjoy nature. In fact, the Village of Oregon manages 28 parks all within a short distance from one another. If you're interested in outdoor fun, Jaycee Park is one of the best options, as it has sports fields, pickleball courts, and even a skate park. On the other side of the village is Keller Alpine Meadows Park, which spans over 100 acres and includes a fishing pond and the Oregon Public Library.

But if you really want to connect with nature, you can visit the Hook Lake Bog State Natural Area. Covering over 1,000 acres, this wildlife preserve is ideal for exploring, even though there are no managed trails. Hook Lake is great for spotting birds, and you can hunt throughout the preserve. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stocks the area with pheasants, but you can also find wild turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels and other small animals. Avid canoers will appreciate the challenging and unique bog waters that will soon be unnavigable due to growing moss. That's even more reason to visit Oregon, Wisconsin, on your next Midwest trip.