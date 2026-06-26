Madison's Fast-Growing Suburb Is A Lively Village With Outdoor Adventure And A Vibrant Downtown
If you're thinking of visiting Wisconsin, you might assume that the best places the state has to offer are the lakeside city of Milwaukee or the water slide paradise of Wisconsin Dells. The state capital, Madison, is another gem, but it's the charming neighborhoods around it that are on the rise and really worth exploring. One such spot is Oregon, a suburb of Madison in Dane County that has been growing steadily over the last few years and now has a population over 12,000.
Oregon is such a rising star because of its scenic parks, vibrant downtown district, and plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun. Plus, being so close to downtown Madison means you can still access major attractions and amenities whenever you like. But you don't have to move to Oregon to enjoy everything it has to offer. Instead, you can add this charming village on the outskirts of Madison to your next Midwest vacation and get a taste of it before it really blows up as a tourist destination.
Getting to know Oregon, Wisconsin
For most people, planning a visit to Oregon means traveling to the Pacific Northwest. However, it turns out that there are actually a few Oregons throughout the Midwest, including a laid-back Illinois city with rustic charm and a cozy coastal suburb with pretty beaches on Ohio's Lake Erie shores. This also means you could create an epic travel itinerary with the goal of visiting each Midwestern Oregon before ending up in the Beaver State. Regardless, Wisconsin's Oregon is still plenty inviting on its own.
The heart of the village fittingly surrounds Main Street, where it intersects with Jefferson and Janesville Streets. It houses a historical marker celebrating a Revolutionary War veteran, an iconic water tower, a WW1 memorial, and numerous shops and restaurants. As you wander through the district, be sure to get a taste of local cuisine at spots like HERS Sushi Bar and Ramen, Sonny's Kitchen, which is in a building originally constructed in 1908 and a great spot for breakfast, or Ace's Main Tap, where beer and burgers are the name of the game. You can also shop for unique souvenirs and accessories at places like Peaceful Heart Gift Shop or Bergey Jewelry. Finally, for a mix of modern and historic, try the Wine Reserve, a wine bar built into an old bank.
Making your way to Oregon, Wisconsin
The fastest way to reach Oregon is to fly into the "bike capital of the Midwest," aka Madison. The Dane County Regional Airport is just half an hour north of Oregon, making it the most convenient. However, if you need a larger travel hub, the closest option is the Milwaukee-Mitchell International Airport, which is about 90 minutes east. Then, once you arrive, there is only one hotel in the village, the Sleep Inn & Suites. If that doesn't work out, there are a few vacation rentals, or you can stay in central Madison and drive out to explore the suburb for the day.
Oregon's park system is fabulous if you enjoy nature. In fact, the Village of Oregon manages 28 parks all within a short distance from one another. If you're interested in outdoor fun, Jaycee Park is one of the best options, as it has sports fields, pickleball courts, and even a skate park. On the other side of the village is Keller Alpine Meadows Park, which spans over 100 acres and includes a fishing pond and the Oregon Public Library.
But if you really want to connect with nature, you can visit the Hook Lake Bog State Natural Area. Covering over 1,000 acres, this wildlife preserve is ideal for exploring, even though there are no managed trails. Hook Lake is great for spotting birds, and you can hunt throughout the preserve. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stocks the area with pheasants, but you can also find wild turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels and other small animals. Avid canoers will appreciate the challenging and unique bog waters that will soon be unnavigable due to growing moss. That's even more reason to visit Oregon, Wisconsin, on your next Midwest trip.