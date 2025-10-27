The Oregon Of The Midwest Is A Laid-Back Illinois City With Rustic Charm And Tons Of Outdoor Fun

Most of the time, when people talk about outdoor adventures in Oregon, they mean hiking at Crater Lake, the deepest in the U.S., but what are the chances that they actually referred to a city in Illinois? Hidden in Ogle County is the Midwest's very own Oregon, with an abundance of green spaces so you're never lacking on the recreation front. Instead of Oregon State's rugged Pacific coastline, you get to savor the banks of the Rock River flowing on the city's east side, while the 48-foot Black Hawk Statue, created by Lorado Taft, watches over the water. Oregon is a great city for escaping the routine, reconnecting with nature, and visiting interesting museums.

Oregon, Illinois, was established in 1838, and for a brief moment, its name was changed to Florence. However, this Italian name didn't stick, and locals went back to calling it by its original moniker. Soon, the town had a post office, school, church, and other amenities, along with thriving oatmeal, flour, and furniture industries. Since then, Oregon has grown to become a flourishing community with a mellow and relaxed spirit — its vast open spaces are popular for hiking, camping, birdwatching, canoeing, fishing, and more.

Oregon is situated 1.5 hours west of Chicago, where you'll find America's coolest neighborhood for 2025. Accommodation-wise, you'll find a lot of cabins and cottages in and around Oregon. Those who prefer hotels can book a stay at Comfort Inn and Suites or Tru by Hilton in nearby towns like Rochelle and Dixon, which is a top-rated retirement pick for its trails, festivals, and affordable homes.