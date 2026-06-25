Forget Paris, These Gorgeous Villages Reveal France's Storybook Scenes And Vibrant Culture

Not content with having the Alps, the Riviera, and the grandeur of Paris, France has also filled its countryside with villages fit for a fairy-tale backdrop. Venture beyond the tourist-heavy Parisian boulevards, and you'll find vine-covered Alsatian hamlets and southern settlements built into cliffsides. For a true taste of a French joie de vivre, a stroll through one of these villages is essential. It's not only about stepping into a picturesque scene, but also sampling cultural traditions that can be harder to find in bigger cities: families tending vineyards, medieval lanes once frequented by poets, and market squares that still serve as community gathering places.

To be fair, there are dozens of villages across France worth visiting for travelers drawn to the slower pace of provincial life. We picked out nine that stand out for their scenery, architecture, and cultural significance. The selection process drew from a mix of the author's firsthand experience and research from French heritage sites and guides, including Petites Cités de Caractère, UNESCO, and Villes Sanctuaires. One key resource was Les Plus Beaux Villages de France ("The Most Beautiful Villages of France"), an association that promotes villages distinguished by their heritage and scenic settings. We looked for destinations set apart by historic landmarks, unique landforms, and cultural exports, from medieval castles and centuries-old pilgrimage sites to renowned local wines. For the purposes of this ranking, we considered a village to have fewer than 50,000 residents, which aligns with the European Commission's minimum population threshold for an urban center.