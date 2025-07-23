Nestled Between Geneva And Bern Is France's Fairytale Lakeside Town With Pastel Homes And Medieval Charm

If you're planning a vacation to France, you might book a stay in Paris' oldest district, which has everything you could want from the city, or visit Southern France's "Venice" on the Mediterranean coast. While both options are iconic travel destinations, don't forget about Eastern France, near the border of Switzerland. There, on the French shore of Lake Geneva, you'll find the charming medieval town of Yvoire. Sometimes called the "Pearl of Lake Geneva" or the "gem of the lake," and recognized as one of the most beautiful villages in France, Yvoire looks like something out of a fairytale, with historic homes with pastel details, cobblestone streets, a 14th-century castle, and, of course, stunning Lake Geneva.

Yvoire is very close to the Swiss border, about 15 miles from Geneva and about 100 miles from Bern. The nearest large French city is Lyon, also about 100 miles away. If you're flying in, Geneva Cornavin (GVA) is the closest major airport to the town. Yvoire can be reached by car or by bus on the SAT line 152, as well as by passenger ferry from Nyon, Switzerland. The medieval village is pedestrian-only; however, there are five parking lots where you can leave your car for a small fee, which goes to fund local maintenance.

You can easily visit Yvoire as a day trip from Geneva, but if you're planning a longer stay, you can book a room in one of the town's charming historic hotels, including former manor house Villa Cécile, former priory Le Vieux Logis, and the 19th-century Hotel du Port. You can visit Yvoire any time of year, but it's particularly popular during the warmer months of May through September.