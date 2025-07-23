Nestled Between Geneva And Bern Is France's Fairytale Lakeside Town With Pastel Homes And Medieval Charm
If you're planning a vacation to France, you might book a stay in Paris' oldest district, which has everything you could want from the city, or visit Southern France's "Venice" on the Mediterranean coast. While both options are iconic travel destinations, don't forget about Eastern France, near the border of Switzerland. There, on the French shore of Lake Geneva, you'll find the charming medieval town of Yvoire. Sometimes called the "Pearl of Lake Geneva" or the "gem of the lake," and recognized as one of the most beautiful villages in France, Yvoire looks like something out of a fairytale, with historic homes with pastel details, cobblestone streets, a 14th-century castle, and, of course, stunning Lake Geneva.
Yvoire is very close to the Swiss border, about 15 miles from Geneva and about 100 miles from Bern. The nearest large French city is Lyon, also about 100 miles away. If you're flying in, Geneva Cornavin (GVA) is the closest major airport to the town. Yvoire can be reached by car or by bus on the SAT line 152, as well as by passenger ferry from Nyon, Switzerland. The medieval village is pedestrian-only; however, there are five parking lots where you can leave your car for a small fee, which goes to fund local maintenance.
You can easily visit Yvoire as a day trip from Geneva, but if you're planning a longer stay, you can book a room in one of the town's charming historic hotels, including former manor house Villa Cécile, former priory Le Vieux Logis, and the 19th-century Hotel du Port. You can visit Yvoire any time of year, but it's particularly popular during the warmer months of May through September.
Historic attractions and charm of the Middle Ages in Yvoire
The primary attraction in Yvoire is the medieval village. Visitors wander through the cobblestone streets, looking at the historic buildings, many with pastel-painted shutters, situated between two entrance gates. The 11th-century St. Pancras Church and 14th-century Castle of Yvoire are two landmarks, as is the historic town square Place du Thay. "Yvoire is honestly one of the most charming places I've been to," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer. "The streets are full of flowers, the lake views are incredible, and the whole place feels like a medieval postcard. We loved walking around, checking out the shops, and had a great lunch by the water."
Many visitors also like to stop by the Garden of the Five Senses, a sensory garden inspired by the Middle Ages. It features over 1,500 varieties of plants arranged in eight themed gardens. The town is also home to La Maison d'Histoire, a small history museum that opened on the village's 700th anniversary in 2006, and an artists' collective, L'Espace Enchanté.
Outdoorsy visitors can walk, run, or bicycle along a green path in the nature area Domaine de Rovorée – La Châtaignière, which offers unique viewpoints of the town as well as a former mansion. Others choose to enjoy Lake Geneva up close on a boat tour.
Food and wine in Yvoire
As a former medieval fishing village, Yvoire is known for its seafood, particularly perch, fera, and arctic char. Other local delicacies include cheese, dry sausage, crêpes, and a local white wine called Crépy, produced in nearby Douvaine.
Two dining destinations, the Restaurant Les Jardins du Léman and the hotel restaurant at Le Pré de la Cure, have been recognized by the Michelin Guide. The Restaurant Les Jardins du Léman is known for its modern takes on local cuisine as well as its wine selection, and Le Pré de la Cure offers a more traditional menu. Both have stunning lake views. Other popular restaurants include Chez Gabby, located on the Place du Thay; the lakeside La Vieille Port; and cozy eatery Flores.
Don't forget dessert! La Crêperie d'Yvoire offers both sweet and savory crêpes, with reviewers praising the caramel and dark chocolate crêpes in particular. Les Galets is known for its ice cream and waffles, though it serves some savory dishes as well. Charmed by Yvoire's gastronomy? Don't miss the nearby Lavaux, a little-known Swiss wine region that Samantha Brown recommends.