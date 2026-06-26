Canada's Underrated City Is A Riverside Hub With Cute Cafes, Festivals, And Artsy Vibes

While international visitors to Canada often focus on the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia (home to the big cities of Toronto and Vancouver, respectively), there are other, less-trodden corners of the country that could prove just as enticing. Take Brandon, an old railway town dating back to the 1880s that sits squarely on the rolling Great Plains of southern Manitoba. It might not draw the eyes of globetrotters like larger metropolises, but it's often considered one of Canada's more underrated destinations.

And it looks like there are lots of reasons behind the buzz about Brandon. According to Brandon Tourism, there's a happening urban core packed with art, along with plenty of local businesses and eateries to explore. On top of that, the town has an alluring location if you're into wildlife walks and riverways — it straddles the meanders of the Assiniboine River, where a sprawling network of hiking trails weaves through pockets of wetland habitat.

The other good news? Brandon shouldn't be difficult to reach. It's something of a transportation hub of Manitoba, with both the east-west Trans-Canada Highway and an important provincial highway cutting through town. They make it possible to arrive here in around two and a half hours from Winnipeg, or in just a touch over four hours from Grand Forks, arguably North Dakota's best college city, over in the United States. Brandon also has its own airport, which offers regular connections to Calgary, though nearby Winnipeg is Manitoba's only international airport.