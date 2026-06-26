Canada's Peaceful Town In Ontario Is A Scenic Retirement Gem With Trails, Shops, And Festivals
Long praised for its affordability, Ontario has become a popular retirement destination. While some citizens approaching retirement age want to stay close to metropolitan areas like capital city Ottawa or Toronto, Canada's second largest province offers a wide variety of options for those looking for a tranquil lifestyle in a small town. Mattawa may not have the same urban buzz as Canada's capital, more than 100 miles away on the Ottawa river, but it keeps itself active with festivals and entertainment year-round.
Aside from being a well-established retirement destination, part of Mattawa's attractiveness is due to its location close to nature — with parks all around the town — and position on a scenic stretch of the Mattawa River. For many looking to resettle in this corner of Canada, the town's relaxed pace of life, cultural variety, unparalleled natural surroundings, and general friendliness make it an optimal retirement option. Plus, the town itself is home to about 4,000 residents, making it a less crowded environment compared to Ontario's larger retirement towns and cities.
Explore Mattawa's trails and peaceful natural surroundings
From its location between North Bay and Algonquin Park, Mattawa benefits from easy access to local and provincial parks. In that regard, it is similar to Peterborough, the Ontario town ideal for retirees who love nature and the arts. The closest provincial park is the Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park, located in a once-strategic spot for the historic fur trade. Today, it showcases its water and woodland environments with divulgation programs open to the public. The park is accessible independently or with guided tours, with two hiking trails (one easy, one challenging) and bird spotting opportunities throughout. The park is named after a famous explorer, reflecting the region's rich history with exploration and logging on the "Voyageur" canoe route. Those who want to learn more about it (or simply want to organize a glamping experience outside of Mattawa) can head to the nearby Canadian Ecology Centre.
The region's exploration heritage is also reflected in Mattawa's main park: Explorer's Point Park. Not only is it home to the Mattawa Museum, but it is also an optimal place for a waterfront stroll or a picnic with a river view. Visitors will recognize the museum from the wooden sculpture of an explorer right at the front. Explorer's Point Park is also connected to the Voyageur Multi-Use Trail System (VMUTS), popular with ATVs, which links the town to a wider trail network consisting of hundreds of scenic miles.
Right in the heart of the town, Mattawa Island is another spot to enjoy a wide variety of activities, from leisurely walking the trails to visiting the beaches and having picnics. This conservation area is easily reached from downtown Mattawa, connected by an urban bridge.
Mattawa is full of seasonal festivals, shops, and senior-friendly amenities
Mattawa hosts a variety of seasonal festivals. Taking place in July, Mattawa Voyageur Days has family-friendly market stalls, canoe racing, and activities during the day, and live music gigs — from tribute bands to renowned Canadian acts — during the evening. Another big event is the Smoke 'n' Spurs country festival in the fall, featuring riding shows, rodeos, and live country music. Plus, those who still want to stay connected to the events of a larger city can easily travel to Sudbury, Ontario's artsy city surrounded by lakes, which is about 100 miles (a little over two-hours' drive) from Mattawa.
The town does not have a shopping mall, but it has plenty of shops and independent boutiques to make up for it, especially within its walkable, picturesque downtown. Customized prints and clothing can be bought at Beaver House Apparel, while Clermont & Costel Duval Art Gallery has been supplying the town with paintings, printed canvases, and one-of-a-kind artworks for 25 years. For special occasions, family-owned florists Edwards Flowers & Gifts is located right on McConnell Street, in the heart of downtown.
Mattawa may not have the same proximity to large metropolitan areas as Belleville, one of Ontario's top retirement cities, with shops and lakesides, which is located strategically between Toronto and Kingston. However, it is the blend of senior-friendly amenities and shops, as well as trails and outdoors opportunities, that place it among the best towns to retire in Ontario.