Canada's Peaceful Town In Ontario Is A Scenic Retirement Gem With Trails, Shops, And Festivals

From its location between North Bay and Algonquin Park, Mattawa benefits from easy access to local and provincial parks. In that regard, it is similar to Peterborough, the Ontario town ideal for retirees who love nature and the arts. The closest provincial park is the Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park, located in a once-strategic spot for the historic fur trade. Today, it showcases its water and woodland environments with divulgation programs open to the public. The park is accessible independently or with guided tours, with two hiking trails (one easy, one challenging) and bird spotting opportunities throughout. The park is named after a famous explorer, reflecting the region's rich history with exploration and logging on the "Voyageur" canoe route. Those who want to learn more about it (or simply want to organize a glamping experience outside of Mattawa) can head to the nearby Canadian Ecology Centre.

The region's exploration heritage is also reflected in Mattawa's main park: Explorer's Point Park. Not only is it home to the Mattawa Museum, but it is also an optimal place for a waterfront stroll or a picnic with a river view. Visitors will recognize the museum from the wooden sculpture of an explorer right at the front. Explorer's Point Park is also connected to the Voyageur Multi-Use Trail System (VMUTS), popular with ATVs, which links the town to a wider trail network consisting of hundreds of scenic miles.

Right in the heart of the town, Mattawa Island is another spot to enjoy a wide variety of activities, from leisurely walking the trails to visiting the beaches and having picnics. This conservation area is easily reached from downtown Mattawa, connected by an urban bridge.