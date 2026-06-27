Between Omaha And Kansas City Is The 'Hot Air Balloon Capital Of Nebraska' With A Vibrant Downtown
When it comes to Midwest cities worth visiting, Omaha and Kansas City might be familiar choices that come across your radar. In between them, though, is a smaller city that's worth a detour: Falls City, Nebraska. Though less recognizable than its bigger-city counterparts, Falls City has a colorful downtown with a walkable layout. Its historic strip, Stone Street, has numerous eateries that provide a reason to linger. Beyond its downtown charms, Falls City has a reputation for being the "Hot Air Balloon Capital of Nebraska."
Falls City became known for its hot air balloons in the mid-1980s, in conjunction with the first iteration of its Hot Air Balloon Festival, according to the Falls City Journal. In past years, the festival featured fireworks, food vendors, and around a dozen colorful balloons from across Nebraska and its neighboring states. While the festival has been canceled for 2026, the city still wears its nickname proudly, and the event may return in future years. In the meantime, downtown Falls City has a variety of activities and attractions to keep visitors entertained.
Things to do in downtown Falls City
Much of Falls City's downtown is concentrated along Stone Street, the length of which you could walk in about 30 minutes. The street is full of historic buildings and laid with brick pavers. For a taste of Falls City's creative history, the John Philip Falter Museum makes a good afternoon activity. The museum honors illustrator John Philip Falter, who was born in Plattsmouth, one of Nebraska's best-kept secrets just south of Omaha, but lived in Falls City for part of his life. He's known for his Saturday Evening Post cover illustrations, and you can see over 100 of these covers in the museum. It's open daily from May through September, but reservations are required to visit.
See a different side of Falls City history at the Collection Museum, also located on Stone Street. It features an eclectic assortment of personal collections, but it's the Underground Railroad collection that lends the museum its historical weight. The museum sits on the site of an abolitionist couple's home, which was a stop for freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad during the mid-1800s. The collection displays artifacts salvaged from this time and is open Wednesday through Saturday — admission is free, and donations are welcome.
When you're ready to grab a bite, One Stop Cafe is a local favorite. "The service was excellent and the food was absolutely delectable," one customer wrote on Google. Its menu offers breakfast staples, with the cinnamon rolls being a hit among reviewers. For dinner, A&G Restaurant is another highly-rated choice, with a hearty menu of steak, pizza, and pasta dishes, as well as a popular catfish dinner served on Friday evenings.
Falls City's hot air balloon legacy
It was somewhat incidental that Falls City got its nickname of the "Hot Air Balloon Capital of Nebraska." As the Falls City Journal tells it, a local named Ken Kunce visited the Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque — one of America's most photographed events – in the 1980s, and became inspired to bring the celebration to Falls City. For a decade until 1995, the city hosted its own Hot Air Balloon Festival, and the nickname was cemented. After a long break in the annual tradition, the festival returned in 2019. The event was held annually until 2025, with live music, food trucks, fireworks accompanying the hot air balloon lift-offs.
The Falls City Journal reported that there would be no Hot Air Balloon Festival for 2026. In place of the festival, the city is hosting a Fourth of July-themed event, with bull riding, a farmer's market, a parade, and a fireworks show. At this time, the city hasn't confirmed whether the hot air balloons will return in 2027. Travelers hoping to experience the spectacle may want to keep an eye on local news coverage and announcements on the Falls City Chamber's Facebook page.
Travelers can reach Falls City easily from both Omaha or Kansas City. From Omaha, Nebraska's largest city and a mecca for indie eats, the drive is about an hour-and-a-half south and traces the Missouri River. From Kansas City, it's a little under two hours by car going northwest, passing through some Midwestern small towns and peaceful rolling countryside along the way.