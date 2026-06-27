Between Omaha And Kansas City Is The 'Hot Air Balloon Capital Of Nebraska' With A Vibrant Downtown

Much of Falls City's downtown is concentrated along Stone Street, the length of which you could walk in about 30 minutes. The street is full of historic buildings and laid with brick pavers. For a taste of Falls City's creative history, the John Philip Falter Museum makes a good afternoon activity. The museum honors illustrator John Philip Falter, who was born in Plattsmouth, one of Nebraska's best-kept secrets just south of Omaha, but lived in Falls City for part of his life. He's known for his Saturday Evening Post cover illustrations, and you can see over 100 of these covers in the museum. It's open daily from May through September, but reservations are required to visit.

See a different side of Falls City history at the Collection Museum, also located on Stone Street. It features an eclectic assortment of personal collections, but it's the Underground Railroad collection that lends the museum its historical weight. The museum sits on the site of an abolitionist couple's home, which was a stop for freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad during the mid-1800s. The collection displays artifacts salvaged from this time and is open Wednesday through Saturday — admission is free, and donations are welcome.

When you're ready to grab a bite, One Stop Cafe is a local favorite. "The service was excellent and the food was absolutely delectable," one customer wrote on Google. Its menu offers breakfast staples, with the cinnamon rolls being a hit among reviewers. For dinner, A&G Restaurant is another highly-rated choice, with a hearty menu of steak, pizza, and pasta dishes, as well as a popular catfish dinner served on Friday evenings.