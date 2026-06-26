South Carolina's Former Plantation Is Now A Historic Nature Preserve With Unique Wildlife And Unspoiled Beaches

Hidden away on South Carolina's Edisto Island is a historic nature preserve called the Botany Bay Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area. The preserve spans 4,600 acres and is teeming with diverse wildlife among lush wetlands and unspoiled beaches.

In addition to its natural landscapes, the preserve offers a look into the past. It is the site of two former timber and cotton plantations, Bleak Hall and Sea Cloud, and the cotton grown here was prized by European dressmakers due to its quality. Several structures on the property, including buildings at Bleak Hall, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Botany Bay is located an hour's drive southwest of North Charleston, and it is open from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset every day, but is closed on Tuesday, and no admission is required. There are other occasional closures that can be found on its calendar.