Unique Wildlife You'd Be Lucky To Encounter During A Trip To New England

Think of New England, and you'll probably imagine vibrant cities, fall foliage, and quaint towns. What you may not know about this part of the country is just how much natural beauty it has for animal enthusiasts. Thanks to nutrient-rich offshore waters and heavily forested terrain, New England offers prime wildlife habitat both on land and at sea.

Out on the water, it's possible to spot seabirds, whale spouts, or even a thrilling glimpse of a shark fin. Meanwhile, some of North America's most sought-after land mammals reside in New England's forests. The nine unique species below aren't all commonly associated with New England, but each one can be found in this relatively compact region, showcasing the surprising natural abundance of an area some may know more for history and culture than for wilderness. Encountering any of these well-known and often charismatic species would be a sighting worth writing home about.