Between Cincinnati And Dayton Is Ohio's 'City Of Murals' With Parks, Trails And Local Eats
Ohio's cultural attractions are among the state's biggest draws, which help bring in hundreds of millions of visitors every year. But while the well-known hubs like Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati might feel too noisy and traffic-ridden to some, there's one often overlooked gem that promises small-town charm, scenic parks, and riverfront trails: Franklin. Art lovers will be happy to learn that this is also Ohio's "City of Murals" thanks to the many pieces that adorn the local buildings.
This is your classic community-driven city with a warm, welcoming feel. Despite its more understated charm, though, Franklin is blossoming with time thanks to the addition of many local businesses. The food scene is ample considering the city's modest size, and it includes everything from classic American comfort fare to pizza places to highly-reviewed bars with live music. Still, one of the area's biggest draws remains its natural allure. Franklin offers unrestricted access to several parks, as well as a scenic views of the Great Miami River. Between all the outdoor recreation opportunities, abundant day trip options, and the fact that the city itself isn't the most walkable, many visitors will find driving to be the most convenient mode of transportation.
Franklin is located about 40 minutes northeast of Cincinnati and just 20 minutes southwest of Dayton. This is also where you'll find James M. Cox Dayton International Airport, the nearest major entryway. And with I-75 running straight through the city, Franklin is exceptionally well connected to other visit-worthy hubs, as well, some of which we'll explore below.
Franklin is Ohio's city of murals with great local eats
Avid travelers might already know that Cincinnati takes the crown for some of the most spectacular street art in America, but Franklin doesn't fall too far behind, either. As you walk through downtown, you might notice the big, bold pieces that decorate its buildings, and it'll start to make sense why this is called Ohio's "City of Murals." You can head on a self-guided tour of the pieces by following the map displayed here, but what you need to know for now is that the city houses an impressive array of murals, many created by local artist Eric Henn. The brick arches, suspension bridge, and Veteran's Memorial murals are among the must-sees. The Bicentennial mural is not only the one that started it all, but also the only Bicentennial mural in Ohio that's not on a barn.
Once the tour gets tiring, you can refuel in one of the nearby eateries. Mom's Restaurant is one of the most popular local joints and the best place to eat in Franklin according to Tripadvisor. Facebook reviewers consistently praise the excellent service and great food, with the biscuits and gravy being particularly popular. Just remember that this is a cash-only establishment. A & G Pizza House is another highly-reviewed local spot. First opened in the early 1970s, this is a place known for its thin-crust pies and pretzel bites. Next, you can stop by Main Street Tavern, where the menu includes wraps, sandwiches, and hot dogs. While many come here for the cocktails and live music, its Reubens come highly recommended, too. Looking to take your city adventures elsewhere? Drive the half hour to Wyoming. Ohio's historic Cincinnati suburb is a charming city with a walkable downtown and tasty eateries.
Parks, a riverfront trail, and outdoor recreation in Franklin
These parts of Ohio aren't short on overlooked attractions. The Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, for example, is an underrated Ohio gem and a must-visit for travelers fascinated by flight and innovation. Franklin's beautiful green spaces aren't an exception, starting with the 65-acre Franklin Community Park, also known as the Lions Club Municipal Park. It's the largest in the city, and it features a natural stream, softball and baseball fields, a swimming pool, cornhole lanes, a variety of trails, an all-weather running track, and a football stadium. Those traveling with children will be happy to learn that there's also a playground on-site that Southwest Ohio Parent describes as "epic." Amenities include climbers, a multi-level playset, and a designated toddler area.
On the other side of (and right alongside) the Great Miami River, you'll find Harmon Park, which is known for its wooden playground equipment and waterfront views. Here, visitors can enjoy tennis and basketball courts, plus picnic spaces with charcoal grills. And because of the ample foliage, it can be an especially scenic spot to visit in the fall.
Those who want to make the most out of the Great Miami River proximity can also hike through the Great Miami River Trail, a 93-mile paved pathway that passes through the city. You can find a comprehensive map of it here. While the entire trail connects over a dozen towns and cities, the Franklin-to-Miamisburg section is easy and usually takes less than two hours to complete. AllTrail reviewers compliment the beautiful views and family-friendly feel, but make sure to pack some bug spray. Keep the adventures going by driving the 20-something minutes to Beckett Park. This is an underrated Ohio park with the state's largest free splash pad and trails.