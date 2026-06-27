Between Cincinnati And Dayton Is Ohio's 'City Of Murals' With Parks, Trails And Local Eats

Ohio's cultural attractions are among the state's biggest draws, which help bring in hundreds of millions of visitors every year. But while the well-known hubs like Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati might feel too noisy and traffic-ridden to some, there's one often overlooked gem that promises small-town charm, scenic parks, and riverfront trails: Franklin. Art lovers will be happy to learn that this is also Ohio's "City of Murals" thanks to the many pieces that adorn the local buildings.

This is your classic community-driven city with a warm, welcoming feel. Despite its more understated charm, though, Franklin is blossoming with time thanks to the addition of many local businesses. The food scene is ample considering the city's modest size, and it includes everything from classic American comfort fare to pizza places to highly-reviewed bars with live music. Still, one of the area's biggest draws remains its natural allure. Franklin offers unrestricted access to several parks, as well as a scenic views of the Great Miami River. Between all the outdoor recreation opportunities, abundant day trip options, and the fact that the city itself isn't the most walkable, many visitors will find driving to be the most convenient mode of transportation.

Franklin is located about 40 minutes northeast of Cincinnati and just 20 minutes southwest of Dayton. This is also where you'll find James M. Cox Dayton International Airport, the nearest major entryway. And with I-75 running straight through the city, Franklin is exceptionally well connected to other visit-worthy hubs, as well, some of which we'll explore below.