Europe's Underrated Region Called 'The Czech Tuscany' Has Award-Winning Wine And A Vibrant Culture

You would swear that these rolling, green hills are in Tuscany. The vineyards and whitewashed houses look like they're straight out of this iconic region of Italy, as do the winding roads and lush vineyards. While it might remind you of the Tuscan countryside, this is actually Moravia, a region in the Czech Republic that's several hundred miles to the north, located in landlocked Eastern Europe.

Moravia is just as beautiful as Tuscany, with many of the same attractions: undulating greenery, fertile terroir for growing grapes, and more castles and chateaus than you could count. Plenty of travelers are acquainted with Prague, the graceful European capital, but the rest of the Czech Republic is far less known to outsiders. This historic region of Moravia hasn't attracted nearly the same attention as the nation's biggest city — or Tuscany, for that matter — and for independent travelers in search of wine and culture, that obscurity is a major draw.

Moravia has grown in popularity in recent years, which is a boon for the local economy. Yet travel in the Czech Republic remains a bargain for many American and Western European visitors, and Moravia attracts only a fraction of Italy's high-season crowds. The region's wine country still feels fresh and undiscovered to many oenophiles, and history buffs have entire towns and cities to explore, most of which they've likely never heard of.