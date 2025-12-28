These Are The World's Most Underrated Wine Regions

Croatia's Dalmatian coast is the southern part of the country, home to the perfect climate for growing juicy grapes that turn into delicious wine. The country's wine history dates back to when the ancient Greeks settled there, and they even named one of Croatia's islands "Issa," (now called Vis Island) meaning "Land of Wine." Today, the vineyard-covered Stari Grad Plain, located on the island of Hvar, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Croatia is home to several native grape varieties that have been rediscovered over time. In Dalmatia, the natural grape variety is plavac mali, a red grape related to California's zinfandel. This grape is known as the "King of Croatian Red Wines" that produces dark fruity wine with a smoky undertone and bold flavors.

In Hvar, one of the best islands for wine tasting, there are plenty of wineries to visit to taste this unique Croatian wine. Vina Tomić has been producing wines for 150 years and has an ancient Roman-style cellar. Here you can taste six wines with bread and olive oil. Lacman Family Winery specializes in natural wines and sweeping, panoramic views of the island. They have different tasting options, ranging from four to six wines with a four-course meal. Carić Winery, located in Jelsa, a town on Hvar, has a great selection of locally-grown wines, including Plovac Ploski Novello. The process is different in this wine than other plavac mali wines, because the fermentation occurs in closed containers for five days at 22 degrees Celsius.