Pennsylvania's 'Biggest Little Town On The Map' Is A Borough With Scenic Mountain Views And Peaceful Trails

The Pennsylvania Wilds cover about one quarter of the Keystone State. That's more than 2 million acres of public land in Pennsylvania protected by both on the federal and the state level in the forms of a national forest, national wild and scenic rivers, and state parks, forests, and game land. There's so much to explore that it's hard to know where to start. But Youngsville, with its quiet trails and stunning mountain views, might be the perfect kickoff spot.

This part of northwestern Pennsylvania is called the Brokenstraw Valley. It's what the Seneca and Delaware peoples called "Cushanadauga" for the unique tall grasses that covered the flat land before it rose into hills and mountains. It was here, along Brokenstraw Creek, a tributary of the mighty Allegheny River, that Matthew Young started building a logging town in 1796. Access to the water and forests were essential to the spot that ultimately became Youngsville. The small community, dubbed "the Biggest Little Town on the Map," is now home to 1,800 people at time of writing.

Despite its remote location, it isn't difficult to reach Youngsville from two small airports. The closest one, Bradford Regional Airport (BFD), roughly 40 miles away, only receives nonstop flights from Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. As you head west from Lewis Run, you'll merge onto Longhouse Scenic National Byway, a stunning, forest-shrouded scenic drive. Or you can fly to Erie, a charming haven of lakefront beauty, walkable trails, and quirky art. Its Erie International Airport (ERI), where fights from four other cities land, is 65 miles in the opposite direction.