Pennsylvania's 'Biggest Little Town On The Map' Is A Borough With Scenic Mountain Views And Peaceful Trails
The Pennsylvania Wilds cover about one quarter of the Keystone State. That's more than 2 million acres of public land in Pennsylvania protected by both on the federal and the state level in the forms of a national forest, national wild and scenic rivers, and state parks, forests, and game land. There's so much to explore that it's hard to know where to start. But Youngsville, with its quiet trails and stunning mountain views, might be the perfect kickoff spot.
This part of northwestern Pennsylvania is called the Brokenstraw Valley. It's what the Seneca and Delaware peoples called "Cushanadauga" for the unique tall grasses that covered the flat land before it rose into hills and mountains. It was here, along Brokenstraw Creek, a tributary of the mighty Allegheny River, that Matthew Young started building a logging town in 1796. Access to the water and forests were essential to the spot that ultimately became Youngsville. The small community, dubbed "the Biggest Little Town on the Map," is now home to 1,800 people at time of writing.
Despite its remote location, it isn't difficult to reach Youngsville from two small airports. The closest one, Bradford Regional Airport (BFD), roughly 40 miles away, only receives nonstop flights from Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. As you head west from Lewis Run, you'll merge onto Longhouse Scenic National Byway, a stunning, forest-shrouded scenic drive. Or you can fly to Erie, a charming haven of lakefront beauty, walkable trails, and quirky art. Its Erie International Airport (ERI), where fights from four other cities land, is 65 miles in the opposite direction.
Follow the trails through Youngsville
When you arrive in Youngsville, you'll find a borough that straddles Brokenstraw Creek (a premier fishing spot), rises into the Northern Allegheny Mountains, and borders the Allegheny National Forest, a half-million acres that make up Pennsylvania's only national forest. It's a picturesque spot with trails winding right through its center. Pennsylvania Route 6 is a 400-mile scenic road that crosses the state from east to west. Bikers stop in Youngsville at mile 86 to go fly fishing and kayaking. From the road, it's easy to reach the Brokenstraw Bike/Hike Trail. The easy, 2-mile gravel path winds through the woods along the southern shore of the creek.
Along the outskirts of Youngsville, you'll find additional trails along the Allegheny River's west bank. Buckaloons Recreation Area, surrounded by water, is a popular spot to boat, fish, and camp. It also has a trail with uninterrupted water views. The Buckaloons Scenic Trail is an easy, 1-mile loop that circles the campground. Then, less than 2 miles south of Buckaloons, you'll find the longer Anders Run Trail Loop. This moderate-difficulty, nearly 2-mile trail twists through old-growth forests in Cornplanter State Forest, a more than 1,500-acre state forest that was named after Seneca Chief Cornplanter.
From either trail, you can keep following the Allegheny River as it curves northeast and heads into Warren, a charming city with trails, antiques, and river views. Youngsville was just the beginning of your trip into the Pennsylvania Wilds — the region has much more to offer in both Warren and beyond.