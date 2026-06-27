Visit California's Once-Thriving Gold Rush Town Near Redding That's Now A Historic State Park

Located just outside Redding are the remains of a once-thriving Gold Rush town formerly called the "Queen City". Shasta, which is now the Shasta State Historic Park, has several restored buildings from the 1800s, while others are mostly brick walls without roofs, which still carry the character of their origins, including iron hinges and shutters.

Prior to Gold Rush settlement, the area that is now Shasta County was home to several Indigenous groups, including the Wintu, Yana, Okwanuchu, Hat Creek, and Pit River peoples, according to the Shasta Historical Society. Settlers arrived during the mid-19th-century Gold Rush, and Shasta County became one of California's earliest counties formed during that period. In the decades that followed, the region developed into a diverse economic hub, with timber, mining, and railroads driving its growth.

To get to this historic state park from Redding, it's a 15-minute drive along California State Route 299, also known as Eureka Way. It's free to visit, but the Courthouse Museum does charge a fee, unless you have the Historian Passport Day Use Admission Annual Pass. The park is open year-round, and dressing in layers is recommended during the colder months.