The 5 Most Charming And Scenic Gold Rush Towns In California

Just over an hour northeast of Sacramento and just a touch more to the west of the shimmering waters of Lake Tahoe, Nevada City sits in a wooded bowl in the mountains. Founded in 1849, it sprang to life in the form of a few makeshift cabins along the gold-rich Deer Creek. It's been hailed as one of the Gold Country's prettiest spots according to Visit California, and it isn't difficult to see why.

The town's historical central district is a crisscrossed grid of semi-steep roads that are dotted with landmarks that hearken back to the old days of the Wild West. Keep your eyes peeled for the Nevada Theater. Established in 1865, it's the oldest running theater on the entire West Coast. A short walk down the road and you'll find The National Exchange Hotel, sporting its glorious Classical Revival frontispiece from the 1850s and a noir period bar to boot.

Nevada City also represents a great stepping stone to the wilder side of the western Sierra. A short drive out of town reveals the swimming holes and wildflower meadows of the South Yuba River State Park, while there's also a web of four different hiking trails that start within a short distance of the center of town, including one that leads to the nearby Woodpecker Wildlife Preserve — an ideal stop for birdwatchers.