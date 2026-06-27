The Iconic Universal Islands Of Adventure Restaurant That's Permanently Closing In 2026
When visiting Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, many guests make an automatic beeline for Islands of Adventure, which ranks among the best amusement parks in the U.S. that aren't Disney World. One of the resort's four parks, it consists of eight different lands across its vast 110 acres, each with its own unique theming, rides, and restaurants. The Jurassic Park land, for instance, contains several dinosaur-related attractions, along with some award-winning and well-rated restaurants. A tasty, unassuming dining venue here is Thunder Falls Terrace, a relaxed barbecue joint. However, surprisingly, this popular spot will soon be no more. Per an announcement by Universal on May 7, 2026, the restaurant will permanently shut down this summer.
Thunder Falls Terrace is a quick-service restaurant located beside Jurassic Park River Adventure, a thrill-filled water ride with an 85-foot drop over the eponymous waterfall. Patrons can enjoy their meals inside a cool and airy dining space or outdoors, surrounded by tropical foliage, with riverside views and a front-row seat to the epic splashdown. On the menu are salads, sides, and grilled platters and combos, like the pernil bowl with pulled pork shoulder and black beans, the slow-roasted rotisserie spiced chicken, and even a vegan-friendly chorizo bowl. The spot currently has an average rating of 3.8 ("Good") on Tripadvisor, based on more than 300 reviews.
As of this writing, the restaurant is still listed as open, so these next few days may be your last opportunity to get your fill of prehistoric raptor wings and chargrilled ribs. But longtime fans of the restaurant need not despair; another eatery is set to replace Thunder Falls Terrace and will open sometime in 2027.
What to know about Thunder Falls Terrace's replacement
While Universal has been tight-lipped about what will take over Thunder Falls Terrace, Islands of Adventure has been experiencing a huge shake-up as of late. This theme park has undergone several big changes recently, and Thunder Falls Terrace isn't the only spot going the way of the dinosaurs. Mythos, another Islands of Adventure attraction and restaurant, is closing permanently by 2027, along with The Lost Continent, the ancient Greece-themed land that houses it. This came as a shock to many, as Mythos was a fan favorite and had cinched the "Best Restaurant" award from Theme Park Insider for the 10th time in 2022.
In light of this news, there's been a lot of online speculation about the Jurassic Park staple's future. Some believe Thunder Falls Terrace will be replaced by a new Mythos. At the very least, it could have the same culinary team, a similar dining concept, and parts of its menu duplicated (according to Inside the Magic). Some argue that Thunder Falls Terrace's space hasn't been used very effectively, as it is a casual eatery with no table-service option. However, its excellent views, expansive dining area, and prime location in front of the river could make it work better as a more upscale venue like Mythos.
Alternatively, others have theorized the spot will become Hammond's (via WDW News Today), a themed restaurant named after Dr. John Hammond, the fictional creator of Jurassic Park, who featured prominently in the first two films of the blockbuster franchise. A Hammond's already exists in Universal's Beijing location, within the Jurassic World Isla Nublar land. Universal will likely release additional details on the new dining venue at a later date. As of now, we only know that it's being positioned as Island of Adventure's next signature full-service restaurant.
Universal Orlando visitors comment on the closure
Since this closure was announced, online opinions about the development have been mixed. In an Instagram reel sharing the news, a commenter expressed disbelief, writing, "Thunder Falls closing is the worst! They have some of the best food at Islands!" For some people, though, the announcement triggered nostalgic sentiments. "I know change is inevitable but I don't think anything else will compare," another user wrote. "Both these restaurants [Mythos and Thunder Falls Terrace] have been the backdrop for a lot of great memories for our family."
However, others expressed measured anticipation of what this change could bring. In an Instagram post, a parkgoer wrote: "I'm excited but also nervous. Though I do love the aesthetic of the restaurant, I always felt it had so much more potential. I'm glad to see Jurassic Park finally getting the love it deserves." A commenter on this post jumped in to add, "I'm on the fence about this. I like what's on offer there now, but a full service option in JP could be a welcome change."
While not knowing what will take over this much-loved restaurant may be frustrating, a new and improved replacement could be a good thing. Until it arrives, you can sate your appetite at one of the other top-rated Islands of Adventure restaurants. For example, Confisco Grille (located in Port of Entry) serves a variety of tasty entrées — from the grilled Angus beef churrasco steak to the peanut-y pad Thai.