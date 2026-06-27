The Iconic Universal Islands Of Adventure Restaurant That's Permanently Closing In 2026

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, many guests make an automatic beeline for Islands of Adventure, which ranks among the best amusement parks in the U.S. that aren't Disney World. One of the resort's four parks, it consists of eight different lands across its vast 110 acres, each with its own unique theming, rides, and restaurants. The Jurassic Park land, for instance, contains several dinosaur-related attractions, along with some award-winning and well-rated restaurants. A tasty, unassuming dining venue here is Thunder Falls Terrace, a relaxed barbecue joint. However, surprisingly, this popular spot will soon be no more. Per an announcement by Universal on May 7, 2026, the restaurant will permanently shut down this summer.

Thunder Falls Terrace is a quick-service restaurant located beside Jurassic Park River Adventure, a thrill-filled water ride with an 85-foot drop over the eponymous waterfall. Patrons can enjoy their meals inside a cool and airy dining space or outdoors, surrounded by tropical foliage, with riverside views and a front-row seat to the epic splashdown. On the menu are salads, sides, and grilled platters and combos, like the pernil bowl with pulled pork shoulder and black beans, the slow-roasted rotisserie spiced chicken, and even a vegan-friendly chorizo bowl. The spot currently has an average rating of 3.8 ("Good") on Tripadvisor, based on more than 300 reviews.

As of this writing, the restaurant is still listed as open, so these next few days may be your last opportunity to get your fill of prehistoric raptor wings and chargrilled ribs. But longtime fans of the restaurant need not despair; another eatery is set to replace Thunder Falls Terrace and will open sometime in 2027.