Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park is home to some of Orlando's most popular attractions, including Hogwarts Castle at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Jurassic Park, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Marvel Super Hero Island. Food, however, is not this park's strong suit. Andrew Long at Wandering in Disney even referred to dining as a "lowlight" at this particular theme park property. However, while Islands of Adventure isn't a foodie's heaven like Walt Disney World's EPCOT, there are still some dining spots you should visit during your next trip.

As a matter of fact, knowing that Islands of Adventure isn't especially famous for its food scene makes it even more important to be aware of which restaurants you'll want to spend your hard-earned money at! From table service spots that are worth visiting for the theming alone to quick service counters that offer standard theme park fare to tide you over, here we break down 11 Islands of Adventure restaurants, ranked from hit to miss. It's worth noting that many of the best restaurants at Universal Orlando overall are specialty carts that sell a single item, like Butterbeer.

To create this guide, we used reviews from TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Google, the official dining page on the Universal website, as well as Google star ratings to assist with rankings. We also pulled in details from Reddit threads and theme park blogger reviews on Orlando Informer, Postcards, and Wandering in Disney.