11 Islands Of Adventure Restaurants, Ranked From Hit To Miss
Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park is home to some of Orlando's most popular attractions, including Hogwarts Castle at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Jurassic Park, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Marvel Super Hero Island. Food, however, is not this park's strong suit. Andrew Long at Wandering in Disney even referred to dining as a "lowlight" at this particular theme park property. However, while Islands of Adventure isn't a foodie's heaven like Walt Disney World's EPCOT, there are still some dining spots you should visit during your next trip.
As a matter of fact, knowing that Islands of Adventure isn't especially famous for its food scene makes it even more important to be aware of which restaurants you'll want to spend your hard-earned money at! From table service spots that are worth visiting for the theming alone to quick service counters that offer standard theme park fare to tide you over, here we break down 11 Islands of Adventure restaurants, ranked from hit to miss. It's worth noting that many of the best restaurants at Universal Orlando overall are specialty carts that sell a single item, like Butterbeer.
To create this guide, we used reviews from TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Google, the official dining page on the Universal website, as well as Google star ratings to assist with rankings. We also pulled in details from Reddit threads and theme park blogger reviews on Orlando Informer, Postcards, and Wandering in Disney.
Mythos Restaurant (Closing 2027)
Mythos Restaurant is undoubtedly the signature dining spot at Islands of Adventure ... at least for now. Located in the park's Lost Continent area, which is scheduled to be fully rethemed starting sometime in 2027, the clock on visiting Mythos is ticking fast because the award-winning Islands of Adventure restaurant will be permanently closing when construction begins. For the moment, though, Universal guests can still enjoy Mythos' mythical, whimsical theming and delicious food menu. A great deal of this establishment's appeal comes from its atmosphere. Diners sit in a space that feels like an ornate cave deep in a mountain, with details like waterfalls, epic rock formations of gods and goddesses, and gorgeous views of the nearby lagoon, particularly from the open-air deck.
It is the perfect place for park goers to relax and unwind after a busy day of rides. And, best of all, the food at Mythos Restaurant typically lives up to its fantastic theming. The menu is largely Greek-inspired, with Vegan-friendly fare like Spanakopita Dip, gluten-conscious meals like Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon, as well as more traditional Hellenic options, including Lemon Herbed Octopus. One Google reviewer praised everything about Mythos, writing, "The food, service and atmosphere were amazing! Our waitress was fantastic." Another person on Postcard agreed, calling their experience "more like an attraction than ... a place to eat." And, on TripAdvisor, yet another diner gushed, "I can't say enough great things about this place. I wish there was one available outside of the park."
Croissant Moon Bakery
While New York City has the best pastries in America, some Islands of Adventure regulars would argue that Orlando is a close second based solely on the existence of the theme park's Croissant Moon Bakery. This unassuming spot is located near the park entrance in the Port of Entry area, making it the perfect choice for breakfast. Although it doesn't offer the deeply immersive theming of Mythos or Three Broomsticks, it consistently receives some of the strongest reviews of any Islands of Adventure dining spot across the board. In fact, Croissant Moon has been ranked the 14th best bakery in all of Orlando on TripAdvisor! As the name suggests, croissants are the main event here, with menu options like traditional butter croissants and entrees including the Bistro Beef Croissant sandwich and the Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant.
Guests can also choose from dishes like the Jumbo Cookie Butter Cinnamon Roll, and healthier choices, such as a Watermelon Bowl or Pineapple Bowl. Reviewers are big fans of Croissant Moon, with one TripAdvisor traveler calling it the "BEST eatery" in the park with a "comfortable queue time and great food plus coffee, great value too!!" The staff also receives praise for their attentiveness when it comes to food sensitivities. Another diner on TripAdvisor shared that the bakery's sous chef came out of the kitchen to speak to them one-on-one about their dietary restrictions, noting they were "so impressed by the care and attention" they were given regarding their egg allergy.
Confisco Grille
For guests who want to sit down and relax for a bit, Confisco Grille is another dine-in option at Islands of Adventure, a park where full-service dining locations are few and far between. Located in the Port of Entry section, Confisco Grille introduces visitors, old and new, to the Islands of Adventure backstory. According to Universal lore, Confisco is a place where global adventurers once gathered to share stories and memories of their travels, which is reflected in both the menu and the decor. Diners can choose from diverse options like Pad Thai, Chicken Quesadilla, Miso Salmon, and a Santa Fe Salad, while surrounded by ephemera that looks like it's been collected from around the globe.
One of the main draws here is the aforementioned menu variety. It is tough to find a theme park restaurant that combines Asian, Mexican, American, and Mediterranean dishes like Confisco Grille does, making it an ideal choice for parties that have varying tastes and preferences. One guest on Google appreciated that the menu choices extended to those with special dietary needs, writing, "My two vegetarian sisters split the two vegetarian dishes and loved them. My Banh Mi sandwich was fantastic." Another person on Google noted, "Confisco is underrated. The food is top notch, and the service is great." Some even prefer this spot over the storied, but ill-fated, Mythos, with an Orlando Informer commenter noting, "Of the two full-service restaurants at Islands, I far prefer Confisco over Mythos."
Green Eggs and Ham Cafe
One of Islands of Adventure's tiniest dining locations by size has somewhat surprisingly developed one of its biggest fan followings. In Seuss Landing, visitors will find Green Eggs and Ham Cafe, a wildly quirky quick-service stand where every single main menu item has one thing in common: tater tots. There are, of course, Green Eggs & Ham Tots, but you can also find Cheeseburger Tots, Pizza Tots, Buffalo Chicken Tots, and more. Keep in mind, though, that some of the flavors and offerings here do change periodically, with limited-time offerings drawing loyalists back time and time again. Regardless of what's up for grabs, this writer thinks Dr. Seuss would adore such a whimsical take on popular staples.
Despite its rather limited menu, this is a dining experience that many Islands of Adventure guests enjoy in all aspects. One Yelp reviewer gushed, "I loved this whimsical little cafe. From the exterior that is a giant ham to the food offerings." Commenters on Orlando Informer agree, with many praising not only the food, but the colorful, immersive atmosphere that surrounds Green Eggs and Ham Cafe. One person shared, "I was dying to get my hands on a can of Who-Hash, and boy was it worth the wait!" Another quipped, "It won't be a waste, it has just the right taste!" They went to write, "Call me a kid at heart, but whenever I walk in the Seuss Landing area, it takes me back to my youth." Overall, Green Eggs and Ham Cafe might not be to everyone's taste, especially if they don't like tater tots, but it's a fun stop for those who appreciate whimsy. And, so those on the West Coast don't feel left out, the Geisel Library (named after Dr. Seuss himself!) is a TikTok-approved library to visit in the U.S. that features its own cafe with coffee, tea, and pastries.
Three Broomsticks
Three Broomsticks is arguably the single most immersive restaurant at Islands of Adventure. Found in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter's Hogsmeade area, this quick-service spot immediately transports visitors to one of the places they know best from J.K. Rowling's books and Universal Studios' iconic films. Upon entering, guests are met with a large, open dining hall that features rustic beams, high ceilings, and plenty of details, like Butterbeer kegs and artwork that looks like it came straight from the movies! For many Islands of Adventure visitors, eating at Three Broomsticks is a rite of passage, and the atmosphere here absolutely doesn't disappoint. Thus, it might be surprising to see this popular Harry Potter-themed spot show up mid-way through our list.
Unfortunately, the food here doesn't typically live up to the theming according to reviewers on multiple platforms. While nearly everyone praises the setting, and many guests believe Three Broomsticks is worth visiting for that reason alone, the menu leaves something to be desired. One Redditor started an entire thread on this topic, posting, "I tried the three broomsticks and it wasn't good." Some commenters suggested that specific dishes, like the bangers and mash, are delicious, but others agreed that the meals here are generally subpar. On TripAdvisor, a common complaint is that portions are too small, with one person sharing that they received, "Half and inch of meat and vegie mash and 1.5 and almost 2" of mashed potatoes. Quite stingy and barely warm." Despite this, though, most guests agree that Three Broomsticks is worth stopping by for the Butterbeer and atmosphere alone, as long as you go in with proper expectations that this is a quick-service restaurant.
Thunder Falls Terrace (Closing 2027)
As part of the same restructuring that is leading to Mythos' demise, Thunder Falls Terrace is headed the way of the dinosaurs in 2027. This means that guests have rather limited time to enjoy this Jurassic Park quick-service stop before it goes extinct to clear the way for the new table-service establishment that will replace the Mythos concept. Although the menu here offers fairly standard theme park fare overall, there are a few meals that set it apart compared to other Islands of Adventure locations. The Chargrilled Ribs, for instance, include a unique mango barbecue sauce, while the Rotisserie Chicken is this spot's signature dish. One Google reviewer shared that the well-portioned chicken was "very flavorful with the potatoes and corn."
Another perk of Thunder Falls Terrace is the view. Guests can watch their fellow park goers plummet on Jurassic Park River Adventure as they dine, giving this restaurant a particularly immersive feel, almost as if you could actually be on Isla Nublar for your meal! On TripAdvisor, a guest shared that Thunder Falls Terrace offers a "reasonably priced lunch (roughly $25) in an attractive restaurant with a view of the splash down for the Jurassic Park water ride." Most fellow TripAdvisor reviewers find the food here quite decent for a theme park stop, but many complain about the length of time it takes to receive an order, with the previously quoted guest even noting that "the line moves glacially." Mobile ordering does seem to be somewhat faster, especially outside of prime meal times.
Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous
Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous is, unsurprisingly, another quick-service location in the Seuss Landing area of the park. Although the theming here is quirky and adorable (guests even get to dine in a circus tent while watching the High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride pass by), the food itself is nothing to write home about. The menu mainly includes standards like burgers, pizzas, and hot dogs, though there are some more unique, Asian-influenced options like the Preposterous Poke Noodle and the Tamed Dragon Salad. Guests generally view the food as mid-tier at best, with one repeat diner on Google writing, "The food was just okay once again. Underseasoned and inconsistent."
The prices here are another sticking point, with many visitors finding the food overpriced. Another Google reviewer shared that "prices are INSANE!!! $70 for 4 pieces of pizza, 4 bread sticks and 4 drinks that you get no refills."
Moving beyond the food itself, the biggest perk of Circus McGurkus is that there are no other indoor dining spots in the Seuss Landing section of the park. If you're caught in a rainstorm or simply need to cool off, this is a great place to do so — just make sure you aren't expecting a Michelin-starred meal while you wait for the Central Florida weather to improve, which often does quite quickly!
Pizza Predattoria
While it certainly isn't one of the best New York-style pizza restaurants outside of the City, Pizza Predattoria is one of the most well-known dedicated pizza joints inside Islands of Adventure, for better or for worse. Part of the reason people tend to stop here is its location near the ever-popular VelociCoaster in Jurassic Park. The menu here is exactly what you would expect from a theme park quick-service pizza spot, with pies like Meat Lovers, Pepperoni, and traditional Cheese, while side dishes are Garlic Knots or Caesar Salad. Guests who are just looking for a quick slice between rides can accomplish their goal here.
The main issue with Pizza Predattoria is that very few reviewers are actually excited about the food or the venue itself. Many people on TripAdvisor note long wait times and inconsistent quality. Cleanliness is another black mark, with one TripAdvisor reviewer saying, "The tables were dirty, and overall it wasn't a good experience." Some people, however, like this spot, pointing out that it has a nostalgic feel, akin to a Chuck E. Cheese. One five-star reviewer on Yelp said, "If you are looking for an artisanal pizza skip Pizza Predattoria! But if you yearn for the nolstagic notes of childhood birthday parties and overly salted bread get here before these go extinct."
Fire Eater's Grill
Fire Eater's Grill offers a Greek-influenced menu that is different than traditional theme park burgers and fries, but unpredictable quality lands it toward the bottom of our ranking. Found in the Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure, this quick-service spot was inspired by Ancient Greece, with an aged white facade and Grecian lanterns and urns serving as decor. And, although this isn't a large restaurant, there are some indoor tables if you can snag one. The menu here includes various gyros, including Traditional and Crispy Chicken options, as well as a Greek Salad and conventional fare like chicken fingers.
Across platforms, reviewers describe the food here as inconsistent at best. It even seems that the quality of specific items can vary from one diner to the next. One TripAdvisor traveler shared that they ordered the Chicken Stingers after a "fairly well known vlogger recommended" them, and found that they "were really not good at all" and were paired with an unpalatable hot sauce. On Google, more than one person complained about the lack of toppings, with someone saying, "Food looked nothing like the photos. They were so skimpy on the lettuce and tomatoes." There are those, however, who have had decent experiences here, particularly when they stick to just the gyros.
Captain America Diner
Although Captain America is one of Marvel's most iconic heroes, his restaurant is, unfortunately, among the most forgettable at Islands of Adventure. Located in Marvel Super Hero Island, Captain America Diner does offer fun comic book theming, but as with many of Universal Orlando's restaurants, it is a fairly standard theme park quick-service location. This diner, in particular, lacks options that set it apart from the crowd. The menu consists almost entirely of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries, with a couple of salad options thrown in. For Marvel fans, the decor here, featuring massive images of Captain America and other favorites like Iron Man and Vision, is well worth stopping by for a photo op, but don't expect a great meal.
Reviewers take issue with nearly everything at this restaurant except for the theming itself, from the cost to the food quality to the cleanliness (or lack thereof). One Google diner lamented, "Definitely not recommended. At $21, the burger and fries are poor value — the quality was terrible for that price point." Another person on Google was less diplomatic, simply saying that the "food is atrocious" and likening their burger to something a toddler would eat. The complaints continued on TripAdvisor, where one person was served rotten vegetables, and back on Google, yet another reviewer shared concerns about how unclean everything seemed, writing, "The tables were all sticky and dirty."
The Burger Digs
The last restaurant on our ranking, The Burger Digs, is actually a surprisingly excellent example of the food at Islands of Adventure overall. As we've established, this is a property where dining decidedly takes a backseat to theming and attractions, which is exactly what The Burger Digs embodies. This is a well-themed quick-service spot in the Jurassic Park area, complete with giant dinosaur skeletons (faux, of course) that rise all the way to the second story, but the food served isn't anything special. The menu is essentially a collection of various burgers and chicken sandwiches, some, like the Ticos Loaded Beef Burger Platter and the Loaded Tropical Fries, slightly more adventurous than others.
Reviewers are far from blown away by this Universal burger joint, with one unimpressed Google reviewer admonishing, "To make burgers this bad, you really have to try." Another guest on TripAdvisor echoed this, saying their experience was "nothing memorable. The fries were cold, and the outdoor tables were dirty." Some guests with small children, however, acknowledge that, although the food here is absolutely nothing to write home about, the experience overall is fun for families. A Google reviewer shared that their kids had a blast: "The view of the dinosaurs is so cool and you get to do activities after you eat." And, if you're looking for the best burgers from resorts and restaurants outside of a Florida theme park, we've got you covered on that front, too!