11 Most Popular Disneyland Restaurants, Ranked From Delicious To Forgettable

When Disneyland fans get asked where to go, one of the common recommendations is Cafe Orleans. That's what ultimately earned it the top spot in this ranking. While Disneyland has several iconic restaurants, Cafe Orleans may be the closest thing the park has to a consensus favorite. In Reddit discussions among frequent visitors, it's regularly recommended as the best overall sit-down restaurant in Disneyland, thanks to a combination of strong food, reasonable value by theme park standards, and its prime location in the heart of New Orleans Square.

Cafe Orleans' success is especially impressive when you consider its frequent comparisons to Blue Bayou, the more famous restaurant steps away. Blue Bayou wins plenty of points for atmosphere, but many Disneyland regulars argue that Cafe Orleans serves the better meal. The restaurant's famous Monte Cristo sandwich remains one of Disneyland's most sought-after dishes, but that's not the only reason people return. Guests also frequently praise the gumbo, steak frites, and crispy pommes frites. Unlike some restaurants that rely on a single signature item, Cafe Orleans has built a reputation for delivering quality across its menu.

Cafe Orleans is one of the few restaurants that consistently lives up to the hype. Sitting on the patio beneath the balconies of New Orleans Square feels distinctly Disneyland in a way that many newer dining locations simply can't replicate.