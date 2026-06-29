11 Most Popular Disneyland Restaurants, Ranked From Delicious To Forgettable
Disneyland has come a long way from being a place where guests grabbed a quick bite between rides (something that contributes to the longtime debate between whether Disneyland or Disney World is better). Today, many visitors plan dining reservations months in advance, debate the merits of the Monte Cristo versus Plaza Inn's fried chicken, and make returning to favorite restaurants part of their Disneyland traditions.
It's not uncommon for many regular visitors to plan a trip to Disneyland just for a meal and some shopping. Given the fact that Disneyland has the most expensive annual pass park in the world now, passholders understandably want better-quality, consistent offerings. Some guests even consider dining as important as the attractions themselves. Fortunately, there's a large number of establishments, especially when you factor in Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney restaurants, and the Disney hotels. However, for this ranking, we are only looking at restaurants within Disneyland Park itself.
1. Cafe Orleans
When Disneyland fans get asked where to go, one of the common recommendations is Cafe Orleans. That's what ultimately earned it the top spot in this ranking. While Disneyland has several iconic restaurants, Cafe Orleans may be the closest thing the park has to a consensus favorite. In Reddit discussions among frequent visitors, it's regularly recommended as the best overall sit-down restaurant in Disneyland, thanks to a combination of strong food, reasonable value by theme park standards, and its prime location in the heart of New Orleans Square.
Cafe Orleans' success is especially impressive when you consider its frequent comparisons to Blue Bayou, the more famous restaurant steps away. Blue Bayou wins plenty of points for atmosphere, but many Disneyland regulars argue that Cafe Orleans serves the better meal. The restaurant's famous Monte Cristo sandwich remains one of Disneyland's most sought-after dishes, but that's not the only reason people return. Guests also frequently praise the gumbo, steak frites, and crispy pommes frites. Unlike some restaurants that rely on a single signature item, Cafe Orleans has built a reputation for delivering quality across its menu.
Cafe Orleans is one of the few restaurants that consistently lives up to the hype. Sitting on the patio beneath the balconies of New Orleans Square feels distinctly Disneyland in a way that many newer dining locations simply can't replicate.
2. Carnation Café
If Cafe Orleans is Disneyland's most recommended restaurant, Carnation Café may be its most dependable. Located on Main Street, USA, this longtime Disneyland favorite has quietly earned a reputation for consistently good meals year after year. While it may not generate the same level of excitement as some of the park's more famous dining locations, it earns praise from Disneyland regulars for rarely disappointing. In online discussions among frequent visitors, Carnation Café is often described as offerings some of the best meals, with comfort food that feels right at home on Disneyland's nostalgic Main Street.
Part of the appeal is the restaurant's connection to Disneyland history. Carnation Café feels like an extension of the Main Street experience, offering classic American dishes in a setting that hasn't lost its old-fashioned charm. The menu includes Walt's Chili, inspired by a recipe associated with Walt Disney himself, and longtime guests continue to return for favorites like the patty melt, fried pickles, and hearty breakfasts. It may not have the iconic monte cristo of Cafe Orleans, but its Main Street location and comfort food dishes make up for it. The food is reliable and the location is classic Disneyland.
3. Bengal Barbecue
The highest-ranked quick-service restaurant on this list isn't a burger joint or pizza restaurant: It's a small skewer stand tucked in Adventureland. Bengal Barbecue has earned a devoted following among Disneyland regulars. Disney bloggers appreciate its selection of meat and vegetable skewers, a perk for park-goers looking for a healthier option. Even if you're not hungry, it's hard to pass by without the aroma of grilled meats drawing you in.
Bengal Barbecue's menu centers on grilled skewers, including beef, chicken, pork belly, and vegetables, giving guests an alternative to the burgers, pizza, and fried foods found elsewhere in the park. The Bengal Beef Skewer has become a favorite among regulars, but many visitors order several skewers, turning the experience into a meal. There's also a plant-based bean salad for non-meat eaters. For a location with such a small footprint, it generates a significant amount of praise in online restaurant blogs, discussions and food rankings.
The reason Bengal Barbecue stops at No. 3 comes down to the overall experience rather than the food itself. Seating is limited, the menu isn't especially large, and most guests are having a quick bite before walking to their next attraction. Cafe Orleans and Carnation Café offer a more complete dining experience. Even so, few places in Disneyland inspire this level of loyalty. When people are still lining up for the same skewers visit after visit, it's clear Bengal Barbecue has earned its reputation.
4. Blue Bayou
Aside from a secret restaurant that only members can access, no restaurant is more closely associated with Disneyland dining than Blue Bayou. Since opening in 1967, it's become one of the park's most sought-after reservations, offering guests the chance to dine along the waterfront of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. The setting is unlike anything else in Disneyland. Lanterns glow in the darkness, crickets chirp in the distance, and boats quietly drift past the restaurant. Even people who have never eaten here often recognize the restaurant from the ride itself. If this ranking were based on atmosphere alone, Blue Bayou would easily claim the top spot.
The reason it lands at the No. 4 spot comes down to a debate that has followed the restaurant for years. Across reviews, fan forums, and Disneyland discussions, many guests praise the experience while questioning whether the food quality matches the price. Some longtime visitors believe Blue Bayou has improved significantly in recent years, while others still argue that nearby Cafe Orleans delivers a stronger meal for less money. Blue Bayou is still our go-to for special occasions. The cost is certainly something to consider, and whether it's a good value is subjective. Don't forget about these hidden costs to keep in mind when visiting any Disney park.
5. Plaza Inn
Plaza Inn owes much of its reputation to a single menu item: fried chicken. Over the years, the dish has become one of the park's most iconic meals, earning praise from Disneyland regulars, food bloggers, and first-time visitors alike. In a destination filled with churros, corn dogs, and other beloved snacks, Plaza Inn's fried chicken continues to stand out as one of the foods people specifically plan to eat during a visit.
The portions are generous by theme park standards, especially compared to many quick-service options around the resort. The combination of crispy fried chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and a biscuit has helped establish Plaza Inn as one of Disneyland's best values. Some reviews note that the portions are large enough for some guests to share. Even visitors who rank other restaurants higher frequently make an exception for Plaza Inn's signature meal.
For longtime Disneyland fans, Plaza Inn also represents a piece of the park's history. Located just off Main Street, USA, the Victorian-style restaurant feels connected to an earlier era of Disneyland. Plaza Inn is also where you'll find the all-you-can-eat character breakfast buffet is, which adds a different dining experience. The fact you can get both experiences here helped bring it up to this spot in the ranking.
6. Tiana's Palace
Replacing a beloved Disneyland restaurant is never an easy task. When Tiana's Palace opened in 2023 in the former home of French Market Restaurant, it faced high expectations. Fortunately, the new addition has largely won people over. Inspired by "The Princess and the Frog," the restaurant brought a fresh menu of Louisiana-inspired dishes to New Orleans Square, giving Disneyland guests another option beyond the burgers, pizzas, and comfort foods found elsewhere in the park. Tiana's Place has even been described as a "Disneyland dining gamechanger."
One reason Tiana's Palace has earned so many positive reviews is that Disney invested heavily in getting the food right. The menu draws inspiration from New Orleans cuisine, with gumbo quickly emerging as a guest favorite alongside items such as shrimp and grits, Cajun-seasoned dishes, and house-filled beignets. There's even a plant-based gumbo available. French Market is a go-to on a rainy day, which can be a surprisingly fun time to be at Disneyland. Eating gumbo on a chilly day while listening to the rain fall is hard to beat.
The challenge for Tiana's Palace is that it's still relatively new. Unlike the restaurants ranked above it, it hasn't had decades to build traditions and loyal followings. Some longtime Disneyland fans still compare it to the French Market Restaurant. Even so, Tiana's Palace has already established itself as one of the stronger dining options in Disneyland. Given a few more years, it wouldn't be surprising to see it climb even higher in rankings.
7. Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
Not every great Disneyland restaurant needs a reservation. Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is one of the park's most dependable dining locations by offering something many visitors seek on a long day in the parks: good food that's fast and familiar. Located near the hub at the end of Main Street, USA, the bakery-café attracts a steady stream of guests from rope drop until closing. While some restaurants are known for a single signature dish, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe has built its reputation across breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, pastries, and other desserts.
The grilled cheese and tomato soup combination is arguably the restaurant's most famous meal. It appears frequently in online discussions about Disneyland's best food and has developed a loyal following among regular visitors. Beyond that, the bakery case offers an ever-changing selection of treats, especially during spooky season at Disneyland.
There's a wide variety of coffee options on the menu, which is why this is one of our preferred stops if we're planning to arrive at Disneyland in the morning. It's the kind of spot that becomes part of a Disneyland routine, especially if you're a passholder. The reason it lands at No. 7 is that it functions more as an excellent bakery-cafe than a true dining experience. Still, there are few places in Disneyland where we'd feel as confident recommending almost anything on the menu, and that's a big reason Jolly Holiday remains so popular.
8. Rancho del Zocolo Restaurante
Located in Frontierland, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante serves Mexican-inspired dishes in a sprawling courtyard filled with fountains, colorful tile work, and shaded seating. While it rarely appears at the top of discussions about Disneyland's best restaurants, Rancho del Zocalo does receive some praise for generous portions, reasonable prices, and a setting that feels more relaxing than many of the park's busier dining locations.
What makes Rancho del Zocalo particularly interesting is its connection to Disneyland history. The restaurant occupies the former site of Casa de Fritos, a restaurant that played a surprising role in the creation of Doritos. According to the often-told story, tortilla scraps that would otherwise have been discarded were fried and seasoned, eventually inspiring the snack that became a household name across America. Whether visitors realize it or not, they're dining on a piece of Disneyland history every time they stop here for tacos, burritos, or enchiladas.
Rancho del Zocalo lands lower on the list not because it's bad, but because there are so many other places visitors will think of visiting first. The food is consistent, and the historical connection is also appealing. What it lacks is the immersive experience, a signature dish, or a fiercely loyal following to help it stay on park-goers minds'. However, it's still a great recommendation if you're looking for a satisfying meal and a comfortable place to sit down.
9. Red Rose Taverne
Some Disneyland restaurants become famous for a specific meal. Others are known for their atmosphere or history. Red Rose Taverne occupies a different niche altogether. Located in Fantasyland, the restaurant has become a popular option for guests seeking a quick meal without venturing far from the park's most popular attractions. It may not generate the same level of excitement as the restaurants ranked above it, but it consistently earns positive reviews for offering a solid mix of breakfast items, burgers, flatbreads, and seasonal specialties.
Its biggest claim to fame is undoubtedly The Grey Stuff, the dessert inspired by the song from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." Trying The Grey Stuff has become a Disneyland tradition in its own right. The restaurant leans heavily into its fairytale theme, with details and décor inspired by the film helping it stand apart from many of the park's other quick-service locations. While some guests stop by specifically for dessert, others appreciate having a restaurant with a broad enough menu to satisfy different tastes within a group.
There isn't necessarily a signature dish beyond The Grey Stuff that repeatedly draws people in, but its strength lies in convenience and consistency. If you're in Fantasyland, it's a solid option. Some regular park-goers, especially those without children, may not venture into this area of the park. That's one reason why it might not be as popular or highly rated compared to some other restaurants in Disneyland.
10. Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
Few restaurants on this list have undergone a bigger transformation in recent years than Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree. In 2024, Disneyland reimagined the longtime Hungry Bear Restaurant with a new barbecue-focused menu and theming inspired by the Country Bears. Depending on who you ask, it's either a welcome upgrade or a difficult adjustment. The mixed reactions to the quality of the food are a big reason it lands near the bottom of this ranking.
Some guests enjoy the barbecue platters, hearty portions, and expanded menu, while others miss the original menu. Reading through reviews, it becomes clear that some visitors are evaluating Hungry Bear against their memories rather than judging it entirely on its current merits. That's a difficult challenge for any restaurant, especially one with decades of history behind it.
One thing that remains largely undisputed is the location. Located along the Rivers of America, Hungry Bear continues to offer some of the most relaxing outdoor seating in Disneyland. On a busy day, it can feel surprisingly removed from the crowds rushing between attractions. That atmosphere helps keep it on this list despite the ongoing discussion surrounding the menu. Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree may not be a must-eat dining destination, but it's still a pleasant place to slow down and enjoy a meal while taking in a side of Disneyland that many guests rush right past.
11. Alien Pizza Planet
Inspired by the Pizza Planet restaurant from Pixar's "Toy Story" films, the Tomorrowland dining location draws a steady stream of visitors who want to step inside one of the franchise's most memorable settings. With "Toy Story 5" here, the restaurant's connection to one of Disney-Pixar's most popular film series remains a major part of its appeal. For many guests, the theme is just as important as the food.
Alien Pizza Planet has spent years battling a reputation that often overshadows its menu. Discussions about the restaurant frequently begin with the same question: Is the pizza really as bad as people say? The answer depends on who you ask. Some recent reviews suggest the food's improved, while others still view it as a weaker dining option. The restaurant continues to be judged against expectations that have followed this location for decades, dating back to its earlier days as Redd Rockett's Pizza Port.
Despite its low ranking, Alien Pizza Planet isn't a restaurant to avoid. The atmosphere is fun, the location is convenient, and it offers an easy meal for families spending time in Tomorrowland. The reason it lands near the bottom is that few visitors would place it among Disneyland's best food experiences. People usually come for the "Toy Story" nostalgia and stay for the pizza, not the other way around. In a theme park filled with more memorable meals, that's enough to keep it at the end of the list.
How we ranked these restaurants
In ranking these Disneyland restaurants, I considered my own experiences alongside guest reviews, fan discussions, and reports from Disney bloggers. That meant looking at menu quality, consistency, value, atmosphere, and overall reputation among Disneyland regulars. Being ranked low doesn't mean it's a horrible restaurant; it may just not be as popular as others.
Static Media owns and operates Islands and Tasting Table.