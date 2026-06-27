Canada's Largest Rainforest Is A Unique Coastal Landscape Full Of Ancient Trees, Fjords, And Bears

It may sound hard to believe that a country as far north as Canada has vast swaths of rainforest, but one of the world's largest unfurls across the western Canadian shoreline. It isn't the tropical rainforest we often imagine with sweltering jungle and jaguars. Instead, Canada's rainforests are temperate, characterized by towering coniferous trees, milder temperatures, and remote fjords. The Great Bear Rainforest is the largest in Canada, stretching across the British Columbia coast. Something tropical and temperate rainforests have in common is an abundance of wildlife, and Canada's is prowled by bears, bald eagles, and stunning seabirds.

The backbone of the Great Bear Rainforest is its trees, providing a home for wildlife and playing an integral role in the rainforest food web. Among them are 1,000-year-old red cedar trees and Sitka spruces that loom nearly 300 feet tall. The trees are enmeshed in their coastal ecosystem: Nutrients from spawning Pacific salmon are carried into the forest by bears, enriching the soil and helping sustain the old-growth forest.

The Great Bear Rainforest is often recognized for its size, not just in relation to Canada but also the world. The Government of British Columbia notes that it's the largest surviving coastal temperate rainforest in the world, sweeping over 6.4 million hectares (equal to about 15.8 million acres), with glacier-cut fjords dotting the edge of the Pacific. Canada partially encompasses the Inland Temperate Rainforest, too, which covers 40 million acres, but that forest also extends into the United States, making the Great Bear Rainforest the largest of its kind contained within Canada.